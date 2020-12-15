4 Common Sources of Indoor Air Pollution

Are you having breathing problems due to indoor smoke? A study conducted by the World Health Organisation shows that 90% of the world’s population breathes in dirty air. Over time, common air pollutants like smoke can cause health conditions such as asthma and lung disease. The situation is often worse when people are indoors with less air circulation. One solution is an air purifier for smoke, which can help clear the air.

Here are some of the main sources of indoor air pollution that these units can help with:

Cleaning Products

Most of the commercial household cleaners on the market contain strong synthetic chemicals, including ones known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Other harmful substances include ammonia and bleach.



VOCs can evaporate into household air when they’re used and sometimes when they’re stored. In contrast, an air purifier can help remove some of the strong chemicals found in VOCs like acetone and formaldehyde.

Around half of past studies on VOCs show that they can also increase your risk of developing asthma or allergies.

VOCs are found in products like:

Air fresheners

Carpet cleaners

Detergents

Glues

Oven cleaners

Paints

Pesticides

Varnishes

Always check ingredients labels to find out what’s in your store-bought cleaners. A better option is to use DIY cleaners that include natural and organic ingredients.

These might not seem like sources of air pollution in the first glance. The reason they can be problematic is that breathing in the smoke emitted from them is unhealthy. There are two kinds of pollutants this can create:

Particulate Matter (PM): Tiny particles of airborne dust and dirt

Gases: This includes ones like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides

In fact, when your household is exposed to these pollutants, it can result in lung disease or heart disease.

There are different ways to deal with these problems, including venting systems like chimneys or flues. It’s important to make sure your home cleans fireplaces and solid fuel stoves regularly. You can also use air purifiers to help remove air pollutants from indoor air.

Cigarette/Vaping/Cigar Smoke

If there are smokers in your home, it’s important for them to avoid smoking in the indoors. Besides affecting the smoker’s health, another health hazard is secondhand smoke. In fact, this helps to explain why indoor smoking has been banned in public places.

When people light up a cigarette or cigar, tiny particles produced from tobacco smoke can float around your home and affect the overall air quality. In fact, the particles can stay at harmful levels for a maximum of five hours.

Air purifiers can help to remove the air-polluting tiny particles in tobacco smoke. This is especially important when people in your household have health conditions like asthma or allergies since smoke could trigger symptoms.

Burning Wood or Coal

This is another major cause of indoor air pollution. Burning wood or coal releases highly condensed smoke that can cause breathing problems when the nose and throat are irritated with if. This can also cause serious health problems like lung and heart disease.



Burning coal or wood can cause other possible health issues. It can trigger asthma symptoms or even increase the risk of lung cancer.

As mentioned earlier, one of the best ways to improve air pollution is through devices like an air purifier for smoke. They can help remove tiny particles from electronic cigarettes, electric heaters, and wood stoves. This is important for improving your family’s overall health. You can then enjoy a better quality life whether you’re eating, reading, or sleeping.