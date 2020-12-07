5 Essential Benefits of Dental Implants in Sydney

Sydney is the New South Wales capital and Australia’s biggest city. It has one of the South Pacific’s busiest ports, and the Sydney Central Business District is the biggest in Australia. This allows the city to make a significant contribution to the country’s economy. It also makes Sydney one of the most liveable cities globally, with over five million Sydneysiders enjoying a high quality of life.

An important aspect with regard to the quality of life in Sydney is dental health. The city is home to some of Australia’s best dental facilities, giving many people access to premier dental services. Case in point, the best dental implants Sydney has to offer have improved countless lives. It offers many benefits, and here are some of them:

Dental Implants Can Help Prevent Bone Loss

Unknown to many people, loss of teeth eventually leads to the deterioration of the jaw bone beneath the gap. This is because the impact that your teeth make when biting stimulates the bone and prevents it from losing density. Without this stimulation, the bone will continue to lose mass and deteriorate. Within the first year of losing your teeth, your bone could lose up to 25% of its original volume.

Dental implants can replace the tooth as well the root, restoring the mechanics of your chewing and biting. This will provide the proper stimulation that your jaw bone needs to prevent bone loss.

Dental Implants Look and Feel Like Real Teeth

The best dental implants Sydney has to offer look and feel like natural teeth. This is perhaps one of its biggest draws. Most patients who get implants could not tell the difference and are able to bite and chew food as they normally would. Caring for dental implants is also similar to natural teeth. You can just brush and floss them normally and have them checked regularly by the dentist.

Dental Implants Help Maintain the Contours of Your Face

If loss of teeth and the resulting bone loss is left unchecked, the lower third of your face would lose support and start to sag. The distance between your nose and chin would gradually close, and wrinkles would start forming around the mouth. Essentially, you would look much older than your age.

To prevent this situation, you need effective dental implants. A well-implemented dental implant can restore the structure of your mouth and prevent further deterioration, maintaining the shape and symmetry of your face.

Dental Implants Enable Natural Speech

Another benefit of the natural look and feel of dental implants is that it won’t interfere with your ability to pronounce some words. In comparison, dentures do not sit perfectly on your gums and can disrupt speaking. What is more, they are prone to slipping inside the mouth, affecting your confidence when eating or even speaking in public places. This is not a problem with dental implants, which are firmly anchored.

Dental Implants Solve Loss of Teeth Permanently

Other dental solutions for loss of teeth need periodic replacement or repair. At most, they last around ten years or so. On the other hand, dental implants could last for the rest of your life. The implants are made from titanium usually, which is not only a strong material but also non-toxic and biocompatible. It integrates readily with the jawbone, anchoring the implants firmly and permanently.