5 Helpful Tips to Assure You Pick the Right Activewear

When it comes to selecting the right women’s activewear, you must factor in your needs, personal preferences, and lifestyle. Do keep in mind that you’re not just using these clothes for working out in the comforts of your own home or when you head to the gym. Often, you also run errands when you put on these super comfy garments.

Who said activewear is just for burning all those calories and fat? As such, you need to take time when choosing these clothes. Of course, you don’t want items that will blow a hole in your pocket. You want affordable but stylish pieces that will be comfortable and durable. Take a peek at these top tips to help you choose the perfect activewear for your closet:

Tip 1: List Your Activities

Since you will be primarily using your activewear for workouts, you have to list your activities. If you are an outdoor runner clocking in several mails in various kinds of terrain every week, then you need something that will protect you from harsh environmental elements. You must also pay close attention to an ergonomic design that will not drag down your runs. This situation is vastly different from someone who does exercises in the gym like Zumba or the elliptical. Do take note of how many hours you work out, the days you spend indoors or outdoors, and the climate where you live.

Tip 2: Pay Attention to What’s in Your Closet

Before you go to the mall or peruse online for an all-out shopping spree for womens activewear, you must take a good look at your wardrobe inventory. You could have a broad range of pants and shorts, but your tops and sports bras are already worn out. Do check which pieces look tired, decrepit, or stained. Some may have inevitably lost their shape and support structure. From there, you can make a list of what you need so you can beef up your activewear OOTD or outfit of the day.

Tip 3: Do Measure Yourself

When you are working out or running errands, you want to be comfortable. It is time to take out your tape measure so you can see your accurate size. Take note of the following measurements: your bust, hips and waist. When you are doing regular workouts, you may have lost weight or gained muscle, so you want to make sure you buy perfectly fitting activewear. You don’t want anything too tight as this may cut off your circulation and result in unsightly skin marks or irritation. Anything that’s too loose means there is no proper support. Fit matters!

Tip 4: Examine the Material and Fabric

A top priority when it comes to choosing activewear, must be the materials and fabrics. Do read the fabric component attached to the clothes. As much as possible, you’ll want stuff that wicks away sweat and heat. This feature will help you cool off even when you’re at the peak of exercise. It is bothersome to be dripping sweat, especially when other people surround you. Finding activewear with the right features assures you get air circulation so you’ll stay comfy even when you’re doing high-intensity workouts. Most of all, find the ones with proper support, especially for your twins. You may also want tummy-control and leg-compression, which helps in distributing your weight for a more efficient workout.

Tips 5: Let Your Personal Style Shine

Finally, don’t stick to boring black. In this modern-day and age, you are actually spoilt when it comes to choice. There are many brands, styles, colours, cuts, materials, and patterns that you can choose from. You don’t have to stick to a basic or standard colour palette. Play around, mix and match, and choose what tickles your fancy. When it comes to activewear, you must let your personal style shine through as this will do wonders for your self-confidence.