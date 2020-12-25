Anna Kendrick Measurements, Early and Professional Life, Net Worth

Anna Kendrick is an American actress nominated for her work in the Broadway musical High Society in 1998. The gorgeous beauty also has singing skills along with acting. Anna was so young when she started acting as a child actor in some films.

Therefore, she was nominated for Tony Awards and got the role in several films in 2003 such as Camp, TheTwilight Saga, The Pitch, and many more. Let’s talk about her complete biography here.

Early Life

Anna Kendrick was born on 9th August 1985 in Portland, Maine. Anna’s mother is an accountant, and her name is Janice. The father of Anna Kendrich is a history teacher, and his name is William Kendrick. She has one sibling, an older brother, Michael Cooke Kendrick, who is also an actor. She knows English, Irish, Scottish descent.

At the age of twelve, she took the start her professional career. The young actress played the supporting role in High Society, a famous 1998 Broadway musical at the Drama Desk Awards.

Anna Kendrick Measurements

The most charming actress, Anna Kendrick weight, is only 52 kg and height five feet and two inches. The bra size of Anna is 32B, and the foot size is 7US.

Professional Life

Anna Kendrick worked in the film Camp in 2003 and got moderate success and won many awards and nominations. Moreover, her character Fritzi Wagner earned the nomination for the “Independent Spirit Award.”

Moreover, her popularity arose when she played in Twilight, where she appeared as Jessica Stanley. This movie was a huge success at the box office. After that, Anna performed in The Marc Pease Experience, a comedy film by Todd Louiso. In this same year, she appeared in Twilight’s sequel named Twilight Saga: New Moon, in which her role was appreciated. After that, she earned a nomination in Empire Awards for Best Newcomer in 2010.

Furthermore, Anna Kendrick performed in 2009 in the comedy movie “Up In the Air.” She performed amazingly in this and won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The third installment of Twilight came in 2010, which was the direction of David Slade. This movie was the biggest success of Anna Kendrick, which won many awards like the ‘People’s Choice Award’ for Favourite Movie.

She also appeared in a musical video Pow Pow in 2010, and besides all that, her most famous films are ’50/50′ (2011), ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 1’ (2011), ‘ParaNorman’ (2012), ‘Pitch Perfect’ (2012), and ‘Drinking Buddies’ (2013).

Her song Cups was released in 2013, which she had sung for the film. this was a huge popular fr her, making it the official theme song of the 2013CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

Her role was really appreciated in Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, and the film got commercial success and earned $287 million. Moreover, it’s other series released in December 2017. In her other popular movies, The Accountant and Table 19.

Awards

Anna Kendrick won many awards and nominations for her amazing and brilliant acting. In her awards Austin Film Critics Association Award, Houston Film Critics Society Award and National Board of Review award, and best-supporting actress award are included. Moreover, she also got the Teen Choice Award for her role in the comedy movie Pitch Perfect 2 2015.

Net Worth of Anna Kendrick

the estimated net worth of Anna Kendrich is $20 million. So we can say that she is spending a healthy, wealthy life.