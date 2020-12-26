Beverly d Angelo Body Measurements, Education, Life, Affair, Net Worth

Beverly D Angelo is an American actress and singer who born on 15th November 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. She is the daughter of Priscilla Ruth, and he is a bass player and television station manager.

Beverly has three siblings, and their names are Jeff, Tim, and Tony. Moreover, her maternal grandfather’s name is Howard Dwight Smith, an architect and designed Ohio Stadium.

Education

She has an American nationality and also Italian, Irish, Scottish, English, and German ethnicity. Beverly D Angelo started her education at Upper Arlington High School. She also got an award from the Upper Arlington Alumni Association in 2009. Moreover, she got an education at Ohio State University.

Beverly d Angelo Measurements

Beverly d Angelo weight is 61 kg and her height is five feet and two inches. The bra size is 34 B and shoe size 8US.

Professional Career

D Angelo started her acting career in 1976 as she appeared in Boadway production Rockabye Hamlet. In 1980 her name was nominated for a Golden Globe Award due to her role in Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Furthermore, she also earned the Emmy Award nomination in 1984 and played the recurring role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2000.

Moreover, Beverly also played the role of Agent Barbara Miller from 2005 to 2011. Beverly worked as an illustrator at Hanna Barbara Studios, and She was a backup singer of The Hawks, an American Band.

D Angelo’s most famous role is noticed in The National Lampoon’s Vacation film series from 1983 to 2015.

She has appeared in almost 60 movies, and her most popular films are Sheila Franklin in Hair and Doris Vinyard in American History X.

Marital Status

Beverly married Don Lorenzo Salviati in 1981 who is an Italian Aristocrat and son of an heir, Don Forese Salvati.

However, their marriage ended, and after that, she dated Anton Frust, a production designer. Anton committed suicide in 1991.

Moreover, she also was in a relationship with Al Pacino from 1996 to 2003, and they also have two twins son Auton James and daughter Olivia Rose who born in 2001.

Net Worth of Beverly D Angelo

The estimated net worth of Beverly d Angelo is $20 million.