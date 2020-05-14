Big Little Lies Season 3: Will HBO Renew the Show or NOT? Who Will In It?

Little Big Lies is an HBO drama made by the influence of the book of Liane Moriarty with the same name. The show got appreciation all around the world.

This show has won many awards in which one of the most important one 8 Primetime Emmy Award included. Jean-Marc Vallee and Andrea Arnold are the directors of the show.

The first show released on 19 February 2017. Then renewed for the second, which aired on 9 June 2019. Fans want more and asking about the third show of big little lies. So let’s talk about all the details fo the show.

Latest Updates

Well, there is bad news for the fans. The show did not revive yet for the third season. It could be due to a pandemic situation and due to a hectic schedule.

Someone said, The main actresses are busy another project, and we don’t want to replace her because they are the most active actresses.

It is a story of five upper-class mothers who become entangles in a homicide inquiry. Most of the people are saying the HBO will renew the third show after the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, here the possible cast if the show renewed.

Who Will Appear in Big Little Lies Season 3?

The Big Little Lies season 3 will feature the following cast stars. Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Mackenzie, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson.

Stay With us and We’ll update you about all the possible details of the show.