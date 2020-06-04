Chinese vs Japanese women, who is the best?

First, it must be made clear that the list is not intended to offend anyone. It is general because it is difficult to talk about a community without joining a community. The topics we will discuss now are based on personal notes, comments, stereotypes, and opinions about China, Japanese, and foreigners. So, do not get angry.

Political history is a good starting point or starting point for incorporating differences and similarities: the Chinese revolution greatly influenced the role of Chinese women in society. Legally, they have the same status as men at all times, which is very important.

On the other hand, Japan quickly became an industrial power, which is why Japanese women have lived among the most important powers in Asia for decades. They are friendly and calm and appear a little bit shy, but it is enough to live a little in the country to find very active activists, politicians, artists, and street women, still silent.

Japanese girls generally marry boys of the same age after college, work together, have few children, and work hard. This pair is very important, so does the work. Although there is a mixed marriage, this is not the most common marriage. Foreigners may be curious, but few people choose to marry Chinese vs Japanese women.

The opposite is true in China. Many people say that if a Chinese woman is likely to marry a foreigner, this is what she will wear. They have a closer relationship with their in-laws, and the mother continues to gain weight in marriage.

Today, there is a lot of consumerism, and there is no news indicating that more Chinese girls are choosing to marry older men in better economic circumstances than marriage at the same age. Her parents firmly insisted on money and financial security.

Here, I make personal notes because I have a Chinese friend: an older sister who is married to an electronics technician and does not like anything because she does not have money or does not have enough money. Another sister married an American company director, and they were not married. No matter what they say, the Chinese are very interested in money.

Can we spot the difference between Chinese and Japanese girls? I invite you to laugh together and think together:

The Chinese woman hates her mother-in-law, while the Japanese woman thinks she is a second mother.

Chinese girlfriend loves receiving gifts and surprises we mentioned gifts for Chinese girlfriend

Chinese women are traditional in bed, while Japanese women are very active.

Chinese women bark at their husbands later when they return home, while Japanese women know this better, although sometimes they don’t come from work, but from bars that relieve stress from work.

Chinese women accept and seek to marry foreigners, while Japanese women consider it a disgrace.

Chinese young women prefer older, wealthy, and wealthy men. Japanese girls are often paired with their classmates.

Japanese mothers teach their daughters to find their husbands and maintain good relations with their husbands’ families, while Chinese mothers insist that daughters control their husbands and family matters.

Japanese women can tolerate a man who has no money, but whose attitude is bad towards the husband or the weak. The Chinese retreated again.

Japanese women often tolerate a betrayal of their partners, while Chinese women are very lenient with their partners. In fact, extra-marital activities in China have become everyday affairs.

In general, it must be said that these two women are fighters. They know how to feed their families. Historically, they lived in difficult times of war and famine. They saw their men go out to fight instead of returning or being lost. They have been unemployed for a long time. Even today, all women in the world have faced this situation. They do not realize that this means having a dual job in a family and a professional.