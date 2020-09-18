Cowhide Handbags are the New Craze!

You might have seen women walk around carrying beautiful handbags. It’s beautiful because it has a cowhide print that’s appealing to you. While you might have seen it multiple times in some stores, it still catches your eye because of how it looks appealing and how well it would look if you were to carry it with you.

Once you’ve convinced yourself to buy a cowhide leather handbag, make sure you get it from an authentic store if you want the best quality handbag in your possession. There’s no better feeling than roaming around the mall with one of the most beautiful handbags.

What Makes Cowhide Handbags Beautiful?

An authentic cowhide leather handbag will never have the same print. It is because not every cow’s hide has the same pattern, making it a perfect material for when users need a sense of uniqueness with their handbags. The market is saturated with many kinds of handbag prints, so what better way to create a handbag that never has the same prints as the others?

Cowhide handbags are also perfect for women who need it to fit their unique fashion style. You might have a style that a lot of people don’t usually have, and the only things that are missing are unique accessories to fit the overall appearance. If a cowhide leather handbag goes well with your fashion, make sure you get it right away.

The Benefits of Cowhide Leather

When making a handbag, manufacturers use different materials to create them. It also depends on the market if people would want a specific material for their product. You can say the same with handbags as well. The reason why some would prefer to use cowhide leather is because of how sturdy and reliable the material is. Aside from it being appealing, it’s well-known trait is its ability to not break easily. You can sit on it or leave it squished for hours, and it still won’t rip, tear, or break.

You’ll also find that cowhide can be easily dyed in an array of fashionable colours. If you do not like the cow prints on the handbag, you always have the option to choose it in different colours. Pair it up with the durability of the cowhide, and you will never have any problems using it for years.

How to Spot if the Leather is Real or Fake

When you make a decision to buy a cowhide leather handbag, you must know about differentiating between an authentic and a fake cowhide. If you must know, authentic cowhide leather has a distinct smell that no synthetic leather can replicate. You’ve probably gone to many handbag stores, and each of them has the same smell, and they’ve just got out of the factory.

Another pro-tip of checking authentic leather is the edges. Authentic leather will have rough, natural edges because it is natural. Manufacturers make sure that the handbags retain their original material even if they pass through many processes. Simultaneously, the fake leather will have a smoother, perfect edge that feels like plastic when you touch it.

Make sure you choose a handbag store that can provide you with high-quality leather. Many stores are famous for creating high-quality handbags and other kinds of products that contain cowhide leather.