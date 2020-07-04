Cyberpunk 2077: Release Date, Features and Pre-Order Detail of the Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the mind-blowing game,s and fans really love to play it. The game has many concerns that consider taboo to society. The game has been set for Playstation 4.

The game starts in Night City, which called the dystopian place. It is six distinct regions where games adopt the new roles along with the arsenal of their choice.

Release Date of Cyberpunk 2077

Everyone is waiting for the game, so I want to know about the release date of the game. According to the latest updates, the game will release on 17th September 2020.

However, there could be a possible delay due to coronavirus pandemic. But fans can wait because it will bring incredible new features.

Features of the Game

According to the latest spoilers, the game will bring features that never seen before. The games will see the lethal and nonlethal connotations. In this game, the player gets voice, face, hairstyle, body type, background, modifications, and clothing.

preorder of Cyberpunk 2077

The CD project amazingly produces this first-person shooter game. You can preorder the game on Amazon available in just $50. Moreover, the price of the regular PC version is $60, so you can save your $10 at the right moment.

Most of the things fans know well so they can’t wait now. Definitely, it will be a great experience for all of us. Stay tuned with us as we will deliver the official news