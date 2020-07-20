Daily Jumble July 20 2020 Answers and Solutions
Daily Jumble July 20 2020 Answers for Today is given down below:
PLAAH = ALPHA
PIYML = IMPLY
LONREL = ENROLL
TRABET = BATTER
AATIMLONLTTE = NO TIME AT ALL
He was able to understand the concept of zero seconds in Jumble Clue
No Time AT ALL