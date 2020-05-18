Manga Series ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Other Updates

Fans are waiting for the approval of the Demon Slayer, so show makers decided to disclose the details of the show. Everyone is waiting for the famous manga series, and no doubt, it is great news for the followers.

According to rumors, all the updates like release date, the plot is revealed about the second series of Demon Slayer.

There were 26 episodes in the first season, and the show has a huge impact on the fans’ hearts. First, talk about the release date of Demon Slayer season 2. the first show was a blockbuster series, and now the studio has given a green signal for the second season.

Release Date of Demon Slayer

Moreover, a movie on this manga series also came to Japan this year named Demon Slayer: Demon Train Arc.

The release date is not yet fixed, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the production has delayed. However, we are expecting that the second show will release in 2021.

What Will be In the Upcoming Show?

The plot of the upcoming season is not revealed, but according to spoilers, we are sharing some details. In the forthcoming show, Tanjiro will search for a cure to Nezuko. The story will start from where the first season ended.

Tanjiro is the main character of the show who determined to take revenge for his close one’s death. Well, we have not more news regarding it. Stay With us, and we’ll give you all the details regarding it.