Destiny 2: Exotic Weapons and All the Latest Updates of Xur!

The Beyond Light expansion has delayed from September 22 to November 10. The season of Arrivals has expanded and provided more time to hang on Mars, Mercury, Titan, and lo. These activities will leave the game in the fall, such as several raids and new moments of Triumph. The new exotics will take down the game in the toughest challenges by visiting Xur this week. Let’s see where you can find and what he is selling.

Everyone is trying to find Xur this week in the hanger section. Xur is offering Skyburner’s Oath as well as Hunters can pick up the Lucky Raspberry chest armor. Moreover, there is a peacekeepers leg armor for titans as well as Vespers of Radius Chest armor for Warlocks.

Spawn in at the central Tower transmat zone and head to your left to take the stairs down to the Hangar. After reaching to the bottom, turn left and walk past the Dead Orbit area to find some stairs leading up to a catwalk near the edge of the area. You’ll find Xur standing there, surveying the Tower, and overlooking a spectacular view of the Last City.

Xur Exotic Items

Skyburner’s Oath is teh weapon of this week, which is an exotic scout rifle. It is used to killing Cabal and perfect for venturing into the Leviathan for multiple raids. Xur’s Exotics come with much higher stats than the past seasons and make them worthy. Moreover, Xur sells an exotic engram that decrypts into an Exotic.

Xyr gas five of swords challenge card that lets you enable modifiers for nightfall strikes.

Dunemarchers, 23 legendary shards

Claws of Ahamkara, 23 legendary shards

Exotic Engram, 97 legendary shards

Skyburner’s Oath, 29 legendary shards

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves, 23 legendary shards

Five of Swords, free

Skyburner’s Oath

Skyburner’s Oath is a great weapon if you are looking to take on this year’s Triumph moments and return to the Leviathan raids. This fires slug projectiles when you fire from the hip during shooting straight, slower, higher damage shots.

However, exotic’s true power does extra damage to the Cabal and penetrates Phalanx shields. Ultimately it gives you a leg up in the Leviathan raids and making it easier to nab those moments of Triumph.

Lucky Raspberry

For arc Bolt grenades fans, you can check out Lucky Raspberry. It makes their chain lightning more powerful and gives grenades a chance to recharge every time. The grenades will hit more enemies each time.

Peacekeepers

Players who rely on submachine guns can get a lot done, pairing them with Peacekeepers. The leg armor makes your SMGs and reloads when they are stowed and improves handling and movement speed.

The Recluse will start to become obsolete in Beyond Light, and it is a good chance to make the most out of the, with fun, exotic pairing.

Vesper of Radius

When you cast a Rift, it does not just heal you or empower your weapons. It fires off an Arc Shockwave around you and makes rifts useful for dealing with groups of enemies in PvE.