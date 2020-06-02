Disenchantment Season 3: Here’s Everything that You Need to Know So far

Disenchantment is a Netflix show that aired the first time on August 17, 2018. Matt Groening is the creator of this American fantasy series. It is an amazing and worth bingeing series.

Every character in the show comes and makes this sitcom exciting and unique. It is a very interesting series like the Simpsons and Futurama, and this will be a real delight for you. Here talk about all the details of the show.

Latest Updates

There are two parts of the show, and each one will contain ten episodes. On the official twitter account of the sitcom, it was written that “Will she win… or booze? Disenchantment returns September 20.”

Fans are happy to hear that there would be a third and fourth season. We are expecting that the third show will release in early 2021.



Who Will In the Show?

In the upcoming third season of Disenchantment, following cast stars will be included Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zog, David Herman as The Herald, Maurice LaMarche as Odval, Billy West as Sorcery, Rich Fulcher as Turbish, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona , Jeny Batten as Kissy the Elf and Lucy Montgomery as Bunty.