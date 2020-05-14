Euphoria Season 2: Here’s Everything About the HBO’s Series!

Euphoria is an American Series, which is an adaptation of an Israeli series named Euphoria. It is a story of high school students who tackle situations such as love and identity to heavier imageries such as narcotics and relationships.

The first show got 5.5 million viewers on HBO across the world. Now fans are waiting for the next one. So let’s talk about all the details of season 2.

Trailer

You can watch the trailer of the season one, and if you have missed the series must watch it in quarantine. HBO did not reveal the trailer of the Euphoria season 2.

Who Will In It?

In the starring for the second season of Euphoria, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi are included. So we hope that all the cast stars of the season 1 will return for the season2.

Release Date of Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria is one of the most popular series, and people really excited about this one. The second season will release In June 2020 on HBO in the United States. In other countries, it will air in August 2020 in the UK. These dates are scheduled according to the release of the first season. No official announcement is made yet. So wait for it.

What Will Happen in Euphoria Season 2?

It is expecting that the upcoming show will contain the mature content and much appreciated as compared to season one. The first season was all about the facets of relationship which intrigued our teenagers.

We are expecting a more interesting story for the second season. It will be a fascinating story of the student life and our other loved characters.