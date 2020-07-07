Evo 2020 Biggest Online Event Has Cancelled Due to Sexual Assault by CEO

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) is the largest online tournament or fighting game event and had been held every year since 1996, but this year it has been canceled. EVO made an announcement about this years’ tournament cancellation due to sexual allegations against co-founder Joey “MrWizard’ Cuellar.

Evo announced in May that they are moving the tournament online as a result of COVID-19. Moreover, it also decided that the tournament will take place on weekends beginning Saturday and would end on 2nd August.

Many brands have denied participating in the event in which Streetfighter and Mortal Kombat are also included. Furthermore, A statement was released by twitter post and announced that Cuellar would no longer be a part of Evo, and Tony Cannon is taking charge as CEO.

As you have seen, the twitter post, so the online event has canceled, and refunds will be issued to players who purchased a band. Project HOPE was the organizer of the event who was still giving donations. On the other side, some commentators, James Chen and Maximillian Dood said they would not be a part of this Evo 2020 event.

Another statement was issued by Pyronlkari, who said, “ Cuellar was involved in inappropriate and predatory behavior with underage boys during the mid-90s. and repeated these several times.”

To defend himself, Cecullar said in a mini statement on twitter, I was young and reckless and did things I’m not proud of.” In this post, it has seemed that he is trying to distance himself.

Well, all the gaming companies and sources are really disappointed due to accused of sexual misconduct and want a clear statement.

Nintendo said, “ they are deeply disturned and wnt clear statement and condemn all the acts of violence against anyone as well as we stand with victims.”

Moreover, Super Smash Bros Ultimate had already moved online but really condemned this issue.