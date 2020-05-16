Glowing Skin: Get The Best Ways To Get Clear Skin!

There are many things one can do for beautiful, glowing skin. I will try to summarize the most important advice in the best tips.

Develop A Healthy Lifestyle

This includes diet as well as general habits. The process to get glowing skin starts from within! I know: this sounds like a cliché. But I feel like most people focus too much on which skincare to use or which treatment to book instead of focusing or what gets inside their body. And with this, I mean alcohol and cigarettes as well. Keep your skin safe. But when it comes to diet you can say that you’ve noticed huge improvements by drastically reducing refined carbs and sugar and replacing them with vegetables. Exercise is also great when it comes to improving the skin’s quality.

Learn How To Choose Your Skincare Properly

Most people don’t know how to do that, and that’s fine. There isn’t a lot of information around this topic and marketing claims are confusing and often deceitful (unfortunately this is the situation with the cosmetic industry). You want skincare that is well formulated and contains the active ingredients you need to solve your skin issues, or just keep your skin nice and hydrated.

Verify Whether You Need Some Extra Help

Unfortunately, some skin issues can’t be solved with just skincare or even healthy living. For example, acne is usually caused by a hormonal imbalance; until you fix the problem, it most likely won’t go away. When you are talking about skin issues such as acne please, please consult a professional, don’t follow the advice from the unknown resources or even friends’ suggestions. A lot of people are well-meaning but clueless. Oily skin could also be caused by a hormonal imbalance, by the way. In the end, the skin is an organ that you can see. So if there are underlying issues in the body it can show through your skin in many different ways. No need to get paranoid though, just make sure you get everything checked if you have skin issues that won’t seem to go away. A blood test should suffice in most cases.

Some Tips To Keep The Glow Of Your Skin

Wash my face twice every day and never ever sleep with any sort of makeup on

Honey

Raw pure honey is boon to your skin. You have to apply a little bit of honey directly to your face. Whenever you will see any breakouts happening then you must use some honey. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that will help you in reducing acne.

Aloe Vera

You should have an Aloe Vera plant in your home garden and once in a while you use its leaves, cut it in half to rub directly on your face.

Below are the homemade face masks that I use alternatively, once or twice a week:

Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti), a pinch of Turmeric, Rose Water

Bengal Gram Flour (Besan), A spoonful of curd, Turmeric and Aloe Vera Gel

Charcoal Peel of Mask by Mond’sub

Rice Flour, Milk, Aloe Vera Gel

Coffee Powder +Water or Cocoa Powder+Water. (Keep this for 5 minutes and wash)

Drink green tea every morning before breakfast and refrigerate the tea bags for a while. I use them later on to dab my face and under-eye area. Green tea has anti-oxidants which, clarify the skin, prevent acne, soothe the eyes, and reduce puffiness under the eyes.

every morning before breakfast and refrigerate the tea bags for a while. I use them later on to dab my face and under-eye area. Green tea has anti-oxidants which, clarify the skin, prevent acne, soothe the eyes, and reduce puffiness under the eyes. Another homemade remedy that is to be really effective for improving overall skin health and hair texture is mentioned below. It will also help you with losing weight and improve general wellbeing.

that is to be really effective for improving overall skin health and hair texture is mentioned below. It will also help you with losing weight and improve general wellbeing. Take an equal amount of fennel seeds (saunf), Carom seeds (Ajwain), Cumin seeds (Jeera), and 1/3rd amount of Fenugreek seeds (Methi). Slightly roast all of these ingredients and blend into a fine powder. Store it in a tight container. Mix half a teaspoon of this mixture in a cup of warm water and drink this every day on an empty stomach. Make sure you don’t eat anything for at least 30 minutes and let the ingredients do their work. Use this remedy for at least 6 months and it has been effective.

Tomato

It’s amazing how you can find all the ingredients that make your skin healthy in the Indian Kitchen itself. Whenever I spend too much time in the sun, I cut a tomato in half, add a few drops of honey or Aloe Vera gel on it and rub it on my face for a good 5 minutes. I keep it for 5 more minutes and wash it off with water. If you have dull skin, do the tomato rub every day and it will work wonders for you

Coconut Oil

In winters, I always apply coconut oil as a moisturizer before sleeping at night. In summers, I use Aloe Vera gel or some light moisturizer before sleeping. The thing is, you should always wash your face before going to bed and apply a moisturizer. It lets you wake up with soft, smooth skin in the morning.

Castor Oil

You have to include Castor oil in your beauty regime. Once in a while you massage my face with slightly warm castor oil and wash it with plain water. It is really effective in treating dry skin, preventing and curing acne, and giving a soft glow to your skin.

Orange Peel Powder

You have to prepare one at home by drying out orange peels in the sun and grinding it to a fine powder. You should use it with some raw milk and rose water. Whenever you will go outside the city with greenery all around and very less pollution. So I guess that helps in maintaining a healthy skin too.

No trips to the salon for getting facials. Once a month, I do facials at home using homemade products or a facial kit by Boutique.

Here’s the right order for a facial.

Wash your face with a face wash and pat dry

Scrub your face using light circular motions for about 5 minutes

Massage your face with massage cream for around 5–6 minutes or till it gets absorbed in your skin.

Apply the face pack. Keep it for 5–6 minutes then wash and pat dry

Apply a serum/moisturizer till it gets absorbed in the skin

Don’t go out immediately after a facial in the sun. It’s always best if you do it before sleeping.

Laugh A Lot

It is said that “Happy women are Pretty women”. Therefore, try to stay happy and on days when you feel low. You make sure to watch some funny videos and laugh a lot, anyways.

Use Less Foundation

Always wear less foundation very less often. And try to keep your face fresh and free of any makeup like foundation and other products.

Bleach Your Face

Don’t use bleach on your face. It’s loaded with chemicals and it is just not for glowing skin.

Be Hydrated

I drink a lot of water and other liquids to always keep hydrated. Trust me, increase your water intake and your skin will Thank You. In addition, maintaining a healthy diet with fresh vegetables, fruits, and dry fruits is necessary to achieve healthy skin.

DONT’s

Don’t allow the homemade face masks to dry out completely. Wash out when it remains a little moist.

Never ever sleep with makeup on and that means removing every bit of that Kohl or Mascara if you’re wearing.

Don’t follow multiple remedies for your skin at the same time. Always do a patch test first and then include it in your regimen.

Never use harsh chemicals on your face. Go natural.

Keep your towels, pillows, bedsheets clean so it doesn’t transfer acne-causing bacteria on your face.

Above all, be confident in your own skin and keep smiling. The glow will definitely show on your face!

Do not use any medical treatment but only home remedies including Multani Mitti packs, Aloe Vera and Honey. It still took about 4–5 months for them to heal completely and the scars took about a year to fade (with the right skincare). My advice to those who’re suffering from acne is to be patient and don’t try multiple tricks to cure them fast.

Follow a healthy skin routine and consult an expert if needed.