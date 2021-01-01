Heidi Gardner Measurements, Education, Early life, Career and Net Worth

Heidi Gardner is an ann American actress, voice actress, and comedian famous as the Saturday Night Live show cast member. She was born on 27th July 1983, and her born name was Heidi Lynn Gardner.

Heidi was born in Kansas City, Missouri, United States and currently living in New York City, United States. The nickname of Heidi is H Bear. Heidi’s mother name is Erny Huelke, an entrepreneur and has one sibling named Justin Gardner. The father name is unknown.

Heidi raised in Kansas City, but at the age of 21, she moved to Los Angeles, California. she also dropped out of college when she has studied cosmetology. At the beginning of her career, she also worked as a hairstylist. Heidi is obsessed with basketball star Lebron James and loves to see boxing, football, baseball.

Education

In 2002, Heidi Gardner started her graduation in Notre Dame de Sion. After that, she also studied to the University of Kansas for two years and studied at the University of Missouri, where she studied for one semester.

Professional career

Heidi Gardner is the best known as a cast member of Saturday Night live in 2017. She is also a voice actress, so she recorded in SuperManison, Yasmin in Bratz 2015, and Mike Tyson Mysteries 2017.

Heidi has been worked in many movies, and most popular are Dibs 2014, Life of the party 2018, and Otherhood in 2019. Besides, she made her appearance in a tv show Nobodies where she was a host, and that telecasted in 2017.

Marital Status

Heidi Gardner married to Zeb Wells who is Emmy and Annie Award-winning comic book, writer. The couple tied in the knot in 2010 and they met in 2006 in Los Angeles.

Net worth of Heidi Gardner

The estimated net worth of Heidi is approximately $1 million.

Heidi Gardner Body Measurements

The beautiful actress Heidi is five feet and nine inches tall. Her weight is 59 kg, and her hair is blonde.