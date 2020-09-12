How to Buy Kids’ Headphones: A Guide

The internet and digital media is an indispensable part of kids’ lives nowadays. Most children can be found sitting in front of desktops and phones, watching videos, playing games, and more.

However, if they don’t have the right kind of gear, kids can develop serious physiological problems. It is crucial that you equip your children with the right kind of gadgets so that they can have a safe and comfortable playtime.

One such important gear that is a must are kids’ headphones, which are made especially for children. These protect their sensitive ears while giving them a comfortable experience. But buying headphones for children isn’t as easy as it may seem.

That’s why we’ve created a quick guide that will show you how you can buy the best headphones for your kids.

How to buy the best kids’ headphones?

Choosing a headphone for yourself is pretty straightforward. But buying one for kids is an entirely different deal. While buying children’s headphones, you need to remember several key factors. Otherwise, you’ll be jeopardizing their safety and well-being.

Volume level – The volume features of a headphone are the first thing that you need to check while buying a pair of headphones for your children. The volume levels on children’s headphones shouldn’t exceed 80 to 85 decibels. Otherwise, it can be very harmful to their ears and may even damage their hearing ability at a young age. A significant flaw that most headphones have are easily bypassable volume controls, which children can take advantage of. Make sure that the one you buy doesn’t allow your kid to control the volume.

Durability – The next big factor that you must remember is durability. Now, if you have kids, I’m sure you know how clumsy and butter-fingers they can be. They are constantly dropping and spilling things. This goes to show that the headphones you buy need to be durable. The headphones need to be strong enough to withstand a lot of impacts and still function properly. The model you purchase should have a rugged build that can fall several times without any major problems. We suggest a pair with a sponge-like covering on top, which tends to absorb impact and soften the blow.

Comfort – Since your child will be wearing the headphones for a significant period of time, comfort is another factor you must remember. The design needs to be plush and comfortable to their ears, which are much softer and sensitive. The headphones should cradle the ear instead of pressing down on it. Otherwise, their ears will become sore within an hour or less. If you like to play music for them to fall asleep to, comfort is a major factor. If their headphones aren’t comfy then they will definitely not be able to sleep.

Weight – Most of us prefer headphones with a good bit of weight to them. But for children, it’s quite the opposite. Children’s headphones need to be lightweight. Not only will a heavy pair of headphones be uncomfortable for them, but it may cause shoulder and neck pains for them as well. So getting a pair of headphones that are durable but lightweight and easy to wear, even for extended periods of time, is a must. Weight also factors in portability. It should be light enough to carry easily from place to place, especially if listening to music tends to calm your kids.

Design – Now, although it may seem redundant, the design of the headphones actually plays a big role in determining whether your children will like it or not. This isn’t something to worry about though because most kids’ headphones come in really attractive and kitschy designs. However, you must keep in mind that the design doesn’t compromise the comfort factor of the gadget. For instance, several headphones designed for children have a “cat ear” design. Such a look is surely attractive but it may restrict your child from lying down comfortably with the headphones on.