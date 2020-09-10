How To Fix the Email Error Code [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] With Six Methods

Many times error occurs when we send an email from an Outlook account. it appears as “fail to attach the server.” It is Socket error 10051 error Number: [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6].” There is a need to discuss the mistake in it and why does it occur?

the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] appears because of the conflict with the SMTP server. One more reason is the lousy setup of your software preferences. To prevent this error, to counter check the entered parameters with the number of the port and the authentications so that the connection could be secured.

Here is the proper guideline about how to fix this error code [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] With Six Methods.

Fix the Error Number[pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]?

There are many solutions to this error by getting rid of this error; however, we are sharing the best methods with you. Before starting the solution, there is a need to check the account settings.

Go to the menu bar, select the account that causes the error, and click on the properties. Next look, the name of teh outgoing mail server is correct, as shown in the picture. If the server asks for authentication, check my server that requires authentication.

3. The next step is to click on the more settings to check the SMTP port number, which is an equivalent shown to your F.A.E.

4. The connection must be safe, then click on the mark; the server will show the secure connection SSL.

Six Best Methods to Fix the Error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]

Well, after the account setting, now talk about the six safe and easiest solutions to fix the email error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6].

This outlook error mostly occurs on windows ten that indicate the case with outlook express and windows mail.

The reason for the error is also the struggle between the S.M.T.P. servers when someone tries to send the mail without the right setting of the account.

The methods that we are going to share with you are secure methods to unravel this error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6].

#1 Method: Fix the using programs and Features Tab

By using this method, first, you solve the Outlook express error through program and features by the auto-fix tool.

Click on the windows button and search the program and features. For that purpose, open the control panela and attend the programs.

Go to Microsoft office 365 within the programs and features.

In the features window, click on the edit button to settle on “Repair” and follow the steps that appear on the screen.

After completing the process, outlook restart, and then you can check the error code has deleted or not. If still error is there, then try method 2.

#2 Method: Go the server requirement in setting, open Outlook from applications

Open the file and go to account setting

Click on the email tab from the account setting, and you will see the next window like

Select the outlook account and select the email address from the list; click on the email account and more settings

open the online setting of the email.

Open the outgoing server in the new tab.

The outgoing server that called SMTP requires authentication and then click on the Okay to save the settings.

Now restart the Outlook and see either error has deleted or not.

If still, the error is there, then go to the next third solution.

# 3Method

Test for duplicate accounts and delete them because one of the possible reasons for the error is duplicating accounts. For that purpose, follow the procedure.

Go to the menu bar of the Outlook.

Open the account settings from the menu and click on the mailing tab.

Check the duplicate account and choose one.

Click on remove to obviate to duplicate account and remove the duplicate account un Microsoft outlook.

After deleting, restart the Outlook, and if still the error code [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] appears, let’s go the fourth method.

#4 method: Change Server Port Number

The fourth method is to change the server port number, and for that purpose, follow these steps.

open the Outlook

Click on the file and attend the account setting

Click on the email from the account setting and choose an email account.

A new email window will create.

Now go to setting and click on internet email settings.

Click on the advanced tab.

Varified the port number from 465 to 587.

Just click on okay and save all the settings.

Change the SMTP number of the port in the outlook SMTP port number.

In the end, restart the Outlook again and analyze either the error has gone or not.

If still, the error code is here, then try the next method no 5.

#5 method: Check the antivirus software of your computer

This one could be the easiest solution to getting rid of this error.

Disable antivirus for some time and stop Microsoft’s Outlook from making a connection from the client’s email.

You can disable the antivirus by following these steps.

Go to start settings and click on update and security

click in windows security

choose the virus protection

use the settings versions

Well, you should be remembered that every antivirus has different settings to disable it.

Therefore check the software on a regular basis that you use. if still error is persisting then go to method no 6

#Method 6: Uninstall the Outlook and then Reinstall it

Uninstall the Outlook and then again reinstall. You can use this method when the above five methods do not work.

To remove the error code [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6], you uninstall the Outlook and reinstall it again.

After reinstalling, try adding a replacement account.

Uninstall the Microsoft Outlook with these steps.

Click on programs and features from the control panel.

Search for Microsoft Office 365 and double click on Microsoft office 365.

After following all the instructions and uninstallation, install Microsoft outlook.

Make one replacement account, add in Outlook, and send the email back.

Conclusion

Outlook email error is very common; however, in this article, we have shared the six methods for its solution. You can try these methods, and if the issue does not solve, then let us know in the comment below.