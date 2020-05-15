How to Verify Facebook Account Blue Tick Verification?

If you want to get blue tick verification, then you have a government registered profile photo. And if you’re going to get this verification for your business identity. Then you will require utility bills and tax documentation as a shred of evidence. And if you have filled all the requirements! Then you should apply for Facebook account blue tick verification. And how to verify Facebook account Blue tick require a few steps as under:

Open Facebook and click “Settings.”

Then go to the “General tab.”

And then pick the “Page Verification.”

Then the Facebook team will ask you to enter a registered mobile number for further verification. Enter the Number. The team will send you a verification code via SMS or call.

Then enter the 4-digit code in the bar.

Now you will have to click on the verification with documents for further process.

Now enter documents correct details and Facebook will confirm or reject it within 48 hours.

In this way, you will enable you to get verified your Facebook account blue tick.

How To Verify My Facebook Account Without Phone Number

You have a couple of ways available to how to verify my Facebook account with a phone number. Let’s start with whether or not you currently have access to your account. If you do, great, let’s move on. If not, you’ll have to do password reset or password recovery using your registered email or by contacting support and answering your account security questions.

Now that you have your new phone number connected to your account, the next time you’re locked out or need to use two-factor authentication, you can have the code sent as a text message to your new phone number. Follow instructions as below:

Open the Facebook app and click on the “Settings” lies on the top right corner of the page.

Then click the “General.”

Pick the option of “Page Verification” from the left side menu.

Then enter your phone number with country name and language.

Enter 4-digits code in the bar on the new window and get your number verified on Facebook.

Well, this is all the essential methods that you need to follow for your daily life. I hope this accessible guide will benefit you in many ways.