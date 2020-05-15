Is It Safe To Use Aloe Vera Gel On Your Face Overnight?

The beneficial properties of aloe vera have been undoubted since ancient times. Already at the time of the Egyptian Empire, documents are proving that aloe vera was used as a resourceful plant, a cure-all, a real source of healing.

We can extract the gel from the leaves of the Aloe. It is a plant of African origin, has many properties and benefits for our skin and, in general, for our health.

It is applied externally for topical use or acts from the inside administered orally.

Aloe Vera gel cannot brighten your skin. Don’t let others fool you. You have the duty of educating yourself. It is good to use as it has numerous benefits for all types of skin. But it is not a whitening formula. It will help you to get smooth and flawless skin. But if anyone said that it is a whitening gel then it’s not true. Here I will tell you how it is good for your skin.

Is Aloe Vera Safe for Skin?

Yes, you can apply aloe vera on your face for treating skin issues like curing pimples, degreasing oily skin, reducing wrinkles, moisturizing the dry skin, soothing the irritated skin, calming sunburn, etc. Before using it, make sure that you either extract the gel from pure aloe vera plant at home. If you don’t have it at home then you can buy aloe vera gel that is free from any harmful chemicals.

Using aloe vera gel on your skin is safe, and it does not have any side effects. However, only an allergic reaction to aloe has been noted in some cases. If you face any problems, stop using it. Before applying the gel on the face overnight, I would suggest testing a small area to see whether it has an allergic reaction or not. It does not show any reaction. There may not be any other useful alternative home remedies for whitening your skin naturally.

Face Skin: the benefits brought by aloe vera

Our skin loses about 20% of the water daily due to atmospheric agents. It is exposed, and the function of Aloe allows precisely to rehydrate continuously for a long time. It is useful for giving a soothing tone and elasticity to our face.

The moisturizing effect without grease, the sensation of freshness and pleasure in contact with Aloe are a panacea both in the case of oily skin and in the case of dry or more delicate skin.

Aloe vera is applied to the face to counteract many phenomena of impurities and dehydration. In the case of:

burns

irritation due to exposure to the sun

relieves the annoyances deriving from insect bites

combats the consequences of irritation

as in the case of contact with jellyfish or nettles,

For all above mention problems, it is performing a good soothing function.

Orally, it acts as an antibiotic and antiseptic for our mouth. The Aloe Vera plant also has a strong coagulating property. Aloe-based products are used for the natural regeneration of tissues from wounds or blisters. Another application of the gel extracted from this beneficial plant avoids the formation of unwatchable scars in case of deep wounds.

Our face, in particular, benefits from the thaumaturgical properties of Aloe, being one of the most delicate points of our body and also most exposed to problems and atmospheric agents.

Some Other Benefits of Aloe Vera Gel

This natural plant extract has some miracle power to increase the glow of our skin when it comes to skin whitening. To know more about its whitening benefits, just read the instructions below:

Aloe Vera gels usually only contain 0.1% or less of actual aloe extract. The rest is made of water, preservatives, and gelling agents. Besides this, natural extracts are only as good as the plant they were extracted from. It means growing and harvesting conditions, the age of the plant, method of extraction, and parts used.

When it comes to scientific studies to prove aloe vera allegedly multiple effects, it’s important to note results were not consistent. With that being said, the majority of these studies show aloe to be beneficial for burns healing and to soothe the skin. The moisturizing effect is probably due to other components in the gels such as glycerin or water. Aloe vera is not a skin brightener, as someone claims.

If you want to give aloe gel a try, here’s what you should do:

Buy only products that show the IASC (International Aloe Science Council) seal on the packaging. It is because they’re the only ones that have been certified to contain the highest quality and purity.

Alternatively, you could make your aloe gel. It’s very easy. You only need water, aloe vera powder (buy an excellent quality one), a preservative (for instance, potassium sorbate or benzyl alcohol), and a gelling agent. Carbomer allows you to obtain a clear looking gel as those sold in the stores. Other gelling agents you could use are gums (xanthan gum, sclerotium gum), or acrylates. You can avoid adding a preservative if you make the gel for personal use, store it in the fridge to use for later days but only for 5-6 days.

Finally

Aloe products act as a moisturizer and soothing after shaving. And it is a gentle moisturizer after prolonged exposure to the sun. The moisturizing action of Aloe vera contributes to the nourishment of the skin. The emollient properties of this plant, therefore, stimulates cellular regeneration of our epidermis, acting as a natural anti-aging.