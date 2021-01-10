Jaoquin Antonio Professional Life, Body Measurements and Net Worth

Joaquin Antonio is an American media personality who was born on February 24, 2003, in New York, United States. He grew up here and also held American nationality. Joaquin Antonio grew up in New York. He is the child of tv host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos. Joaquin has two older siblings Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos. He suffered from dyslexia and also had trouble as a kid.

Antonio graduated from Middle School in 2017, and his mother shared his graduation day via Instagram post. All the family attended the graduation ceremony. He went to High school, and the name did not disclose yet.

Professional Life

Kelly appeared in Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, Brothers & Sisters. Moreover, his father Mark also appeared as Hiram Lodge on The CW Riverdale, Alpha House, Queen of The South, Pitch, and many other movies. His parents met each other at the set of Soap Opera All My Children in 1995 and married in 1996.

His mother Kelly is the most powerful people that also reported by the Hollywood Reporter in 2014. Moreover, His father Mark performed the marriage ceremony for Howard Stern in 2008. Kelly is so talented and also won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show in 2011 and 2012.

Moreover, she also got the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk show three times in 2012, 2015, and 2016. His parents started their production company named MiLoJo Productions in 2007. It is a combination of the first syllable of the 3 kids Michael, Lola, and Jaoquin.

Body Measurements

Joaquin is a charming person and stands tall at five feet and seven inches. His weight is 63 kg, and his dimpled smile makes him even more cute.

Personal Life

Jaoquin’s life is not exposed in front of the public; that’s why no one knows about her relationship status. He seems to be single, so we can say his love life is a mystery.

Net Worth of Joaquin Antonio

Joaquin Antonio is young but not involved in professional work. The estimated net worth of his mother Kelly is around $120 million, and his father’s net worth is approximately $41 million.