Learn the Different Types of Phone Systems and Their Basic Features

Making a phone call is an easy feat, but when the firm needs to call countries abroad or perform their transactions over the phone, looking for cost-efficient telephone systems can be challenging. Nowadays, all businesses have phone systems to receive and make calls so they can run their daily operation smoothly. With several types of them in the market, it will be wise to know their basic features so you can pick the appropriate one for your company.

Today, phone systems have numerous functions tailored to meet every firm’s distinctive needs when transacting business over the phone. Good-quality systems will allow the firm to keep in touch and secure sensitive information while maintaining their brand reputation.

Types of Telephone System

Key System Unit

The Key System Unit or KSU uses different phone lines that will route the calls. This has more high-tech functions than conventional phone systems. Small businesses can best benefit in this type since only a few phone lines are available in it. Thus, this is not compatible with bigger firms that have a large workforce. The system has a straightforward mechanism that works the same as a regular phone at home.

There is central switching equipment that controls the overall function of the system. Thus, it is advisable to install the device in a secure and permanent place to avoid reinstallation. Transporting this phone system will require disconnecting the main switch. Therefore, it becomes unavailable for the staff to use.

Key System Unit-Less

When you want something more portable, the KSU-Less will be an excellent choice. These KSU-Less telephone systems have similar functions, but they have additional features like portability. There is no central switching device, so it can easily be transferred elsewhere. It has ten phone lines available, making it appropriate for smaller companies.

Private Branch Exchange System

Major companies use the PBX system because of its modern features than other phone systems. It has a programmable device which allows the calls to be automatically transferred to improve efficiency, particularly in bigger firms. Also, it has a stable power supply, so the office can easily be contacted anytime.

It has a capacity of more than 40 users that can be programmed into the phone system. Another excellent feature for PBX is that the switching devices are not installed in the office. It’s the phone provider that hosts the system. Hence, the company doesn’t need to pay for installation or repair costs.

VoIP

So far, the Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP is the most high-end system. These types allow clients and phone operators to talk to each other even when one is in another country. VoIP needs a computer and the internet to function. Even if they cost more than other telephone systems, it will be a valuable investment for the firm because of its advanced features like it can be accessed through a desktop computer. The costs vary, depending on the number of staff who will use the system. The VoIP system requires lesser maintenance and installation since it’s the service provider that hosts the central phone system.

Regardless of the business size, using reliable phone systems to run the operation is a major investment. Clients, business partners, and staff will always need to make and receive calls, no matter where the other party’s location is. When a company’s phone system has poor features, important transactions will not go through due to communication breakdown. This is more costly negligence than investing in a high-quality telephone system.