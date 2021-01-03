Lizzo Bio, Early and Professional Life, Education and Net Worth

Lizzo is an American rapper, songwriter, singer and presenter who started rapping as a teenager. She was born on 27th April 1988 in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Texas. Her born name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

Early Life

Lizzo was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up along with other two older siblings. They spent a few years together, and her family has no background in the entertainment industry. In Lizzo’s family, everyone had their own taste in music, and it had a great impact on Lizzo.

Basically, the family was so religious and have believed in the Pentecostal church. Lizzo moved to Houston, Texas when she was nine years old and at that time she started playing music. She learned so much and listened to the music as much as she could. Moreover, she joined the school’s marching band in school and continued till college. Lizzo attended many battles and participated in a few of them. Well, she also decided that she would expand her flute playing skills.

Education

Lizzo enrolled herself at the University of Houston in 2005 but dropped out after completing a bachelor’s degree. At that time, her parents had moved to another city. However, she also spent many nights in the car but continued to meet people related to the music industry.

Professional Life

Lizzo decided to pursue a musical career when she was only 21 years old. Moreover, she was a founder of the groups the Club, The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, Ellypseas, and Absynthe.

She released her album “Lizzobangers” in October 2013. In 2015, Lizzo next album “Big Grrrl Small World” released and then “Cuz I Love You” In 2019. Furthermore, Lizzo appeared in the tv series that made in Chelsea: NYC, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Party Legends, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Articulate with Jim Cotter, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 2 Dope Queens, Brad Neely’s Harg Nailin’ Sclopio Peepio, Wonderland, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Besides, she also played the role of Lydia for the film Uglydolls in 2019.

After the release of her third studio “Cuz I Love You” she got more popularity. Many famous singles also generated and also nominate for Two Grammys in wich Album of the year included.

Net Worth of Lizzo

The American rapper and singer Lizzo is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Lizzo is $10 million.