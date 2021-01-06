Marion Cotillard Bio, Private and Professional Life, Awards, Net Worth

Marion Cotillard is a French actress, songwriter, singer, musician and environmentalist. She was born on 30th September 1975 in Paris, France. However, she spends some time in France and some In Los Angeles, California, United States.

Her nickname is Simone. She is environmentalist as she supports the Greenpeace, which is an organization and has become a spokesperson. Besides, he also signed The Tiger Manifesto in 2014 to spread awareness among consumers on tiger-friendly products.

Her father Jean Claude Cotillard is also an actor and teacher, and mother Niseema Theillaud is an actress, and drama teacher. In her siblings, she has twin younger brother Quentin Cotillard and Guillaume Cotillard.

Awards

Marion Cotillard won the major awards in which La Vie en Rose also got in 2008. She also received the Oscar Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her performance in the film. Moreover, Marion was nominated for A BAFTA and a Golden Globe Award in 2012 on Rust and Bone’s behalf. Besides Marion won the Hollywood Film Festival Actress of the year award for “The Dark Knight Rises.” Marion was nominated for Academy Award for her role in Two Days, One Night in 2014.

Private Life

Marion Cotillard had a relationship with Julien Rassam and Stephan Guerin Tillie. They both are French actors. Since 2007 she has an affair with French actor, and director Guillaume and the couple also has a son.

Professional Life

Marion started her career with theatre and performed some minor role in the 1990s in the tv series Highlander and some other movies like My Sex Life, How I Got Into an Argument and Taxi. In her earlier films, Les Jolies choses is also included that was the adaptation of a novel.

In2003, she appeared in french films ‘Jeux d’enfants’ or ‘Love Me If You Dare’, directed by Yann Samuell. Marion was played a role in fantasy film Big Fish and the next year appeared in a French romantic war film names A Very Long Engagement. On the base of it, she won the Cesar Award for the Best Supporting Actress.

In 2005, her famous movies were ‘La Boite Noire’ or ‘The Black Box’, in 2006, this movie received negative reviews, but her role was appreciated.

Furthermore, she also became the model of Dior’s advertising campaign in 2008 and features in short films to promote their handbags. After that, she appeared in the Lady Dior web Documentary.

Besides all, her most famous movies are ‘Public Enemies’, directed by Michael Mann, Nine musical drama, science fiction thriller Inception 2010, Midnight In Paris (2011), Contagion (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), The Immigrant(2013), Two Days, One Night (2014). On the base of many movies, hse was nominated in many awards and got Oscar too.

Marion Cotillard’s major work is that she portrayed the French singer Edith Piaf in 2007. The movies received positive reviews and grossing US$81,945,871 internationally. On the base of this work, she got appreciation and won many awards.

Net Worth of Marion Cotillard

the estimated net worth of Marion Cotillard is $40 million so that means she is spending a lavish lifestyle.