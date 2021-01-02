Michael Zegan Bio, Education, Personal Life, Relationship Status

Michael Zegan is a famous American actor born on 20th February 1979 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States. At this time, she is 41 years old but looks so slim. He is best known publically for his role in the shows Broadwalk Empire and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. The born name of Michael is Michael Jonathan Zegan, and nick is Mike.

He is an American national and currently living in west village New York City. Michael Jeffery H Zegan is his father, a lawyer, and his mother, Rachelle Zegan, is a teacher. The ethnicity is white; however, he has polish Jewish, and Ukrainian ancestry from his mother’s side.

Education

Michael Zegan first studied at Ridgewood High School, and after that, he went to New York. In New York, she studied at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, New York, where he graduated in 2001.

Professional Life

At the beginning of his career in 2001, he got a small role in “ The Pizza Boy.” After that, he performed in the tv series “ Late Show With David Letterman’ in 2002. In the following years, he got the work in another series, the Sopranos

Well, Zegan worked in many movies and tv series in which the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Seagull, Tyrel, Becks, BrainDead, Happyish, Brooklyn, The Good Wife, Boardwalk Empire, Girls, the Walking Dead, How to Mae it in America, Rescue Me, Mercy, Adventureland, and Love Monkey among other are included.

In 2015, he was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Broadwalk Empire. Besides, Zegan also received the nomination in Outstanding Performance for her role in a drama series.

Relationship Status of Michael

Michael Zegan dated Emily Kinney in 2012 as they were also seen together much time. After that, his affair was famous with co-star Rachel in 2017. They also shared the desired relationship in the show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, so many people think they are dating each other in reality.

Michael Zegan

Michael Zegan looks so handsome and young. The height of Zegan is five feet and eight inches and a weight of 72 kgs.

We don’t have any information about how much Zegan is earning. Michael Zegan is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. At this time, the actor is not involved in any controversies.