Milena Govich Measurements, Education, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth

Milena Govich is a popular American actress and also donned many roles as a singer, dancer, director, and musician.

Milena Givich was born on 29th October 1976 in Oklahoma. Her father’s name was Bruce Michael Givich, and he was a music professor at the University of Oklahoma.

Moreover, he had been dead in 1998, her mother MarilynGreen Givich, who was the teacher at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Milena Govich Measurements

The charming Milena Govich heigh is five feet and eight inches. The weight of Givich is 65 kg, and her bra size is 34B.

Education

Milena Givich got her graduated degree from the Southview High School in 1994. Moreover, she went to the University of Central Oklahoma and earned a degree in performance and pre-medical studies.

Professional Career

Milena Govich first tome appeared in the musical revival of Cabaret in December 2000. She performed in Lulu’s role and showed her performance of singing, dancing, and musical skills. after that Milena also performed in the musical revival of “The Boys from Syracuse.” She appeared in “Thoroughly Modern Millie and Good Vibrations and after that in 2012, she performed a role, Sweet Charity.

In Govich’s most notable films, ‘Bad Behavior’, ‘In Love’, ‘Sordid Things’,’ East Side Story’, ‘A Novel Romance’ and ‘Pass the Light’ are included.

Milena recurring role on television was noted in a drama Rescue Me in 2005. The next year in 2006. Govich played A.D.A Jessica Rossi and the same year she played Detective Nina Cassady in “Law & Order.”

Moreover, the talented actress also appeared as guest stars in tv shows such as K-Ville, Psych, the Defenders, Body of Proof, Make it or Break it and The Mentalist. Another recurring role of Milena in the drama Finding Carter. Govich made her short film named temporary and won many awards at the film festival. Another one is in the making, and its title is Unspeakable.

Personal Life

Govich has been married to a writer, composer and film producer David Cornue. The couple has no child. Govich also sang the U.S. National Anthem on 10th October 2008 at the New Jersey Devils home at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Net Worth of Milena Govich

The estimated net worth of Milena Govich is $4 million, and she is making this money by her acting, singing, and dancing career.