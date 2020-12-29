Missy Peregrym Bio, Education, Career, Body Measurements, Net Worth

Missy Peregrym is a Canadian actress and fashion model. She became popular when she played an officer Andy McNally on the ABC and Global television network series Rookie Blue. She was born on 16 June 1982 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Her mother, Vanessa, is a housewife, and her father, Darell, is a minister. She has two siblings, and Missy moved to Surrey.

Education History

In Surrey, she attended Fleetwood Park Secondary School and, after that, moved to Los Angeles. At That time, She never wanted a fashion model; Missy was always passionate about sports and games. Missy graduated from Aurora College in 2004. She decided to start modeling at the age of eighteen.

Professional Life

Missy Peregrym began her career as a model with the Lizbell agency, where she did commercials for Sprint Canada, Olympic Games, and Mercedes Benz. In 2000, she appeared in a tv series, Dark Angel. After six years, she got the lead role in the movie Stick It, in which she appeared as Haley Graham.

After one year in 2007, a series Reaper started, and she performed in it until 2019. She played a role in the Rookie Blue series in 2010, and this show was also nominated for Canadian Screen Award. Another series Cybergeddon was also amazing, and she performed best and got the Streamy Award. Besides, Missy also played Agent’s role on CBS in a series FBI, and she joined this series in 2018.

Missy Peregrym measurements

The five-foot and six-inch tall actress, Missy Peregrym weight, is only 60kg, and her bra size is 32 C.

Marital Life

Missy Peregrym Married to Tom Oakley, who is an Australian actor. They got married on 30th December 2018 in Los Angeles but have no children. She was married twice before that Missey married Zachary Levi in 2014.

He was also an Americana actor; however, after six months of marriage, Missey filed for divorce.

According to some rumours, she is also a lesbian, and besides it, she dated Brandon Countee from 2005 to 2006 and with Ben Roethlisberger from 2007 to 2008.

Net Worth of Missy Peregrym

According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Canadian actress Missy Peregrym is $3 million. She is earning this amount through her modelling, acting career.