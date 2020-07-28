NBA 2k21: 4x Music, Cover Page and Other Details of the Upcoming basketball game

N.B.A. 2k21 is a basketball simulation video game developed by Visual Concepts. It is an upcoming game and 22nd installment of the N.B.A. The game will come with all the major content where team mode has the most potential. Everyone wants to know about the platforms, especially about the console version.

The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and P.C. the console version brings many advantages such as a new soundtrack which has been announced and available on Spotify.

Soundtracks and Cover Page

Moreover, some amazing collection of songs are available such as the Weeknd, Stormzy, Tarik, the Strokes, and much more. You will surprise to hear that there are almost 52 songs; however, more wonderful is that on purchasing the game on PS5, Xbox Series X, you get 202 songs.

Moreover, more songs will be available on the launch of the next-generation soundtrack.

there would be two tracks from cover star Damian Lillard who is performing under the name “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” In July, it was revealed that Kobe Bryant, Damian Lillard, and Zion Williamson had been chosen the 2020 cover athletes in July. Lillard makes an appearance on the cover of the standard generation system. He is expressing his enthusiasm at being the game’s soundtrack.

By spending $100 on the Mamba Forever edition, you can upgrade current-gen N.B.A. 2k21 to the next generation. The teaser video of 2k21 on PS5 has stunning visuals and typical gameplay. So wait till September the game will release on 4th September.