Social Media Star “Olivia Ponton” Measurements, Education, Net Worth

At this time, everyone is familiar with social media platforms Instagram and Tik Tok. Many young persons have become these social media stars in which one is Olivia Ponton. Olivia Ponton is an American social media model and Instagram star born on 30th May 2002. She is quite young and best known for her pictures and videos on social media platforms. Olvia shares her pictures of travelling, modelling and lifestyle. Her born place is in Florida, where she got early education.

Olivia Ponton also works for many brands through social media in which dolls kill, pepper mayo, Skywear, BodyBlendz, Urban Outfitters, Lounger Underwear and Pretty Little Thing.

Social Media Fame

Many companies welcomed Ponton to join on Instagram. In mid-2016, she started got game as ger alluring figure, her dress style, displaying, design, liberality, and soberness brought the audience’s attention. Now at the age of 18she has become the public figure. Moreover, she has almost 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

Olivia Ponton Measurements

Olivia stands tall five feet, and eight inches and weight is 55 kg. She looks so hot, and her bra size is 33 C. No doubt she is gorgeous in blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Education

Olivia Ponton studied ate Naples High School, where she got the secondary education. This school was located in Naples, Florida.

Relationship Status

Olivia Ponton started dating with TikTok star Kio Cyr on 15th March. She confirmed this relationship when she posted a picture of Instagram with the caption” because friends don’t look at friends that way.”

Before that, they come together in a video where they were continually denying that they are dating. However, during the video, they keep cuddling, and at the end, they were near to kiss before the screen goes black.

Net worth of Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton is also known as Olivia Marie. she is earning a handsome amount of money. She started posting videos on Instagram in 2016, and then she joined the Tik Tok platform. What would be the perfect as she also got her partner on Tik Tok, Do you Know Who is he just go her on relationship status.The estimated net worth of Olivia Ponton in 2020 is 500K USD.