Olivia Taylor Dudley Measurements, Professional Life, Affair, Net Worth

Olivia Taylor Dudley is a famous American actress known for her role in many horror movies. Her best and the first role was as Natalie in Chernobyl Diaries.

Moreover, she also performed in many others, let’s talk about her biography.

Early Life

Olivia Taylor Dudley was born on 4th November 1985 in Morro Bay, California. Her parents’ name is Jim Terrell Dudley and Saundra Ann Heschel.

Dudley graduated from Morro Bay High School in 2002 and moved to Los Angeles when she was only 17 years old.

Professional Life

Olivia Dudley appeared in many films, and her first big role was in the thriller Chernobyl Diaries that was displayed on the screen in 2012. Moreover, Olivia also made some guest appearances in many movies such as “The Mindy Project,” “Arrested Development,” “The Comedians,” “The Barber,” and “Dumbbells.”

Furthermore, she became the core member ofo 5-second films developed by an American film group and website that produces online comedy series. Olivia was tarred in many shorts and had the lead role in the feature film in 2015, and the name of the film is Dude Bro Party Massacre III.

Also, Olivia appeared in some horror movies such as “The Vatican Tapes” and “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.” In 2015, she cast in a fantasy series, The Magicians, and in 2016, she played the recurring role in NBC’s series Aquarius.

Personal Life

Olivia Taylor Dudley is involved in a filmmaker named Evan Glodell.

Olivia Taylor Dudley measurements

The famous American Actress Olivia Taylor Dudley’s measurements are given here. The weight is only 55kg, her height is five feet and two inches, and her bra size is 34D.

Net Worth of Olivia Taylor Dudley

The famous American actress is earning a handsome amount of money. The total net worth of Olivia is $ 1.5 million.