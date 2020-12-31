Peyton List Measurements, Education, Personal Life, Net Worth

Peyton List is a famous actress and known for her appearance in the television series Jessie on the Disney Channel. Peyton List was born on 6th April 1998 in Florida. She was the daughter of Suzanne List, John List, and two brothers named Spencer and Phoenix, who are also actors.

Peyton is a beautiful actress and passionate about her career. When she was 16 years old, she moved to Los Angeles with her family and now lives in New York. Peyton was a child when she began her career. After Jessi, another successful movie of Peyton List is Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Education history

For her early education, she went to The Carroll School. After that, Peyton List also went to New Voices School for academic and Creative arts in New York City. In 2016, she completed her education at California Oak Park High School.

Professional Life

Peyton List started acting when she was only four years old. she made her appearance on tv in tv series “As the World Turns.” In 2004, she appeared in the film Insect Man 2. Moreover, Peyton also played the role of a kid in many movies such as “Every one of My Youngsters,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Chatter Young lady’, and “27 Dresses”.

Furthermore, she also showed up at her Ponder Pets performance in 2008, where she played Sasha Weight. Peyton performed in another film Journal of a Weak Child: Canine Days, in 2012.

After two years, in 2014, List also appeared in Princes Ascended for the movie The Seventh Dwarf. In some other famous films, The Thinning 2016, The Trouble with Cali, Something Borrowed, and The Outcasts in 2017 are included.

Peyton List Measurements

Peyton’s List height is five feet 7 inches, and she weighs 121 pounds. The hot Peyton bra size is 32 C.

Relationship Status

The pretty girl Peyton Lost is the favorite one of many men. Many men were attracted to her in her life, so she dated many men in different life phases. From 2009 to 2010, she dated Zachary Gordon. After that, Peyton List was in a relationship with Cameron Boyce in 2012, but this relationship ended in 2015.

Currently, she is in a relationship with Cameron Monaghan. According to some spoilers, Peyton and Logan Paul were looking for each other in 2016, but their relationship did not last long and ended in early 2017. At that time, she confirmed her affair with Cameron in an interview, but it broke up in late 2018.

Net Worth of Peyton List

The talented actress Peyton list has been earning a handsome amount of money. According to the 2020 report, the net worth of Peyton List is $10 million.

She also did modeling for Justice Magazine as well as appeared on the cover page of American girl. Moreover, Peyton List also became the co-host of Pass the Plate.

Peyton is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. She has 2 million followers on Facebook as well as 12.1 million on Instagram.