PS5 Images have out! , When We Will Get All Other Information

There is good news for all the fans of PlayStation who were waiting for PS5 for a long time. By a Twitter post, it was declared that Sony would reveal all the information regarding the PS5 in this Month. Yes! Sony will declare all the information in July.

So mark your calendar, we will get all the news of PS5 on July 13. There will be all-important details about the next-generation console.

Well, everyone is asking who providing the authentic sources of information like price, release date, and pre-orders details. At this, Roberto Serrano said, “ I have my own sources inside the entertainment industry.” Moreover, he also said these same sources would declare the details on July 13.

Images Out

Besides it, there is also another best news about the look of the PS5. Yes! The PS5 console has an appealing look; therefore, fans are going crazy. It will become in fantastic white color with black sidelines. There are blue lights which look fantastic.

Sony has released the new console, and Microsoft has all set for the new Xbox Series X at the end of 2020.

The number of games has increased, and there will be more interesting events such as Gran Turismo 7 and Capcom’s zombie horror game Resident Evil 8.

The technical changes are applauded by gamers. Also, the new controller is more responsive and adaptive as compared to old ones. The previous PS generation sold many units in comparison to Xbox. Hopefully, we will get all the news regarding the release date, price, and all other details.