Putting Anxiety Under Control With Magnesium Chelate

Being anxious once in a while comes with perks. For instance, it can help you remember things better. However, it is an entirely different issue if you have anxiety most or all of the time. You might have an anxiety disorder, which is the most common form of mental disorder. Experts say that it affects almost 30% of adults at least once in their lives.

Luckily, it is highly treatable. Sometimes it can be dealt through therapy, while other times, it can be managed with medications. There are instances in which a combination of therapy and medications is necessary.

Everyday anxiety and mild cases of anxiety disorder may be controlled naturally. Such is possible by reducing stress and going for a healthier lifestyle. Supplements are available for it, too. These days, a lot of people experiencing anxious thoughts order magnesium chelate online to help them cope with the problem naturally and effectively.

The Nervous System Requires Magnesium

According to experts, over 300 enzymes in the body depend on magnesium for their production. The majority of these enzymes are necessary for the proper functioning of the nervous system, to which the brain belongs. It’s because of this why magnesium is a major role player in the optimum cognitive and psychological operation of the brain.

Magnesium possesses calming properties, and thus it helps decrease anxious thoughts. The problem with anxiety is that it can cause both mental and physical symptoms.

This is the reason why it’s not uncommon for people who are experiencing anxiety to complain of rapid heart rate, chest tightness, shortness of breath, upset stomach, and many others. Daily intake of magnesium can help minimize these unfavorable symptoms by keeping one’s mind from being flooded with anxious thoughts.

It Helps Promote a Good Night’s Sleep

Anxiety can make it difficult to sleep. The problem with this is that being deprived of sleep can wreak havoc on the mood, thus causing more anxious thoughts to show up. The vicious circle created by anxiety and insomnia can be hard to escape for some.

Did you know why snacking on a piece of banana is a tried and tested home remedy for insomnia? It’s because it is a rich source of magnesium, a mineral with mind-relaxing and sleep-inducing properties. Magnesium also helps relax tensed muscles due to anxiety as well as stress, which then helps relieve aches and pains that can hinder sleep.

Aside from reducing anxiety by improving the mood, getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night comes with other benefits. Some of them include a bolstered immune system, healthier heart, steadier blood sugar levels, and improved weight control.

Pairing Magnesium Intake With Other Steps

Unfortunately, it’s not enough that you order magnesium chelate online to deal with anxiety effectively. You should take some proactive steps, too, to reduce known triggers and to manage the different symptoms when they show up.

Listening to music, reading a book, watching funny video clips online, and taking a bath may seem simple, but they can help reduce anxiety levels considerably.

Many people swear by meditating for a few minutes in the morning and before going to sleep. Some of them even meditate in the office by closing their eyes for a while and taking slow, deep breaths. During weekends, you may head to the nearest day spa to get a massage and other treatments that can help you momentarily escape the hustle and bustle.