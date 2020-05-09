Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2: Here is Release Date and Latest Features of the Game

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2 is an upcoming game by Ubisoft. The game will come with enhanced graphics and next-generation updates as compared to the previous one. It is an online-based shooter game developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

The game will be available for next-generation consoles such as Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. The first time game debated in 2015 and was developed for gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X.

So the franchise decided to develop a similar game with some trending gaming technologies. Fans always remain excited about this game and about its new feature and updates.

According to reports, this game had 55 million active players in 2019. So every company provides mandatory information and updates regarding this game on the user’s feedback.

Release Date of Rainbow Six Seige Year 5 Season 2

Ubisoft announced that the game development delayed due to coronavirus. Whoever it is expecting that it will be released in June 2020, and according to reports, it will release on 7th June 2020. The game completed various stages in the pc server, and it will undergo alpha and beta testing before the official release. It is expecting that the game will take three weeks for testing.

Features and Updates of the Game

The second season will be similar to the first season in which you will experience the two operators named Ianna and Oryx. The purpose of the operators is not officially announced. Whoever on the given roadmap, we can understand that the two operators are from South Africa and Norway.

There will be male operators as well as female operators that will enhance your gaming experience. Modern technology weapons and well that will cause damage to the opponent. In the new range of weapons, guns, bombs, and much other strong equipment are included.

Slowpoke is one of the best operators in the game, and during the different phases, we will use T-5 SMG and super 90 shotgun as well as attacking operator will hold AK 12 or commando 552 with M1014. Real pass is the most expected update of this season 2. Developers announced it would be available after facing several queries for the gamers.

The following passes will be available in year 5.

1. 6 new years 5 operators.

2. 1-year VIP membership for exclusive access.

3. Six headgear along with six uniforms.

4. IR6 Chaam

5. one seasonal weapon skin for protection against enemies

6. one full operator bundle.

Most Recent Updates

The most amazing thing is that additional features will be provided for the VIP members.