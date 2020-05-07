Rising of the Shield Season 2: Latest Details That You Want to Know So Far!

The Dark Fantasy series the rising of the shield hero is a Japanese series. Any ko user guide is the writer of the series and media factory-published it. Takao Abo is the director of the series the first season came on 9 January 2019 and ended on 26 June 2019. The series won the hearts of people and got the best rating series. Now, everyone is waiting for another installment.

So there is exciting news for all fans yes, this series is coming With the second installment. The second season will be released in the year 2020, but the exact release date is not announced yet. Developers confirmed that there will be a second and third season.

You can watch the series on AT-X in Japan after the release. Besides, some other sites such as Netflix, Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Yamato Animation will stream the series. Fans are expecting the more dangerous and action situation in this series. Season one was great, but this one will also be strong. The music of the series is composed by Keigo Koyanagi that made in the studio and called Kinema Citrus.

Well, reports are saying that it will come in2020, but it can also be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned with us as we’ll update you as we receive any official confirmation regarding the release date.