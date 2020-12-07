RTP, RNG and Slot Paylines Guide For Dummies

If you are new to slot gaming the terminology might seem daunting at first. There is just so much to learn that it seems like you’ll never be able to wrap your head around it. However, don’t be discouraged. The only way that you will be able to familiarize yourself with everything slot related is by taking it one step at a time – click here to play. To aid you in this process this article will be breaking down three of the most common terms in the online slot industry. They are RTP, RNG and paylines.

Return to Player (RTP)

Return to Player is one the most important concepts in slot gaming. It refers to the percentage of total bets that are paid out to players over time. An RTP of 97% or higher is what you should be aiming for. A higher RTP increases your chances of winning. Any slot with an RTP of 94% or lower should be considered a no.

Random Number Generator (RNG)

If you have ever read anything about online slots you would know that the phrase RNG is used quite a lot. But what are they? Random Number Generators are what make slots random. A random number generator generates sequences of random numbers, with each sequence corresponding to a symbol combination.

While all slots essentially depend on random number generators, the traditional fruit machine RNGs differed from modern RNGs in the sense that they used physical environmental states to make sure that the reels always landed randomly. Nowadays random number generators are driven by computer software.

Slot Paylines

Slot payline is an extremely important concept to wrap your head around if you hope to make money playing slots. Not understanding slot paylines could be responsible for you losing so much money. A payline, also called a betting line or winning line, refers to a symbol combination that leads to a win.

The very first slots only featured three reels, three rows, and one payline. The payline was usually represented by the middle row. In order to win players had to land three identical symbols on this payline. However, modern slots can have anywhere from 1 to 50 paylines. This means that players have more possible winning combinations. The average number of payline you can expect to find in an average slot is between 25 and 30. Additionally, some slots have fixed payline while others allow you to choose how many you would like to be active during each spin.

Paylines are directly related to how much you win at a particular game. Slots that feature just one payline tend to pay out slightly more in prizes, but less frequently. On the other hand, slots with more possible offers have more winning combinations that pay out frequently, but these are oftentimes not worth as much.

Final Thoughts

The terms RTP, RNG and paylines are extremely important to grasp if you want to choose the right slot for you. Each of these concepts lets you know what to expect in terms of payout at any given slot machine, and it could also be what’s standing between you and that jackpot.