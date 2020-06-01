Russian Doll Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Other Details of the Show

Russian Doll is a comedy Netflix series and its first season released in 2019. The show got huge success, and now everyone is waiting for the second season. Let’s discuss all the details of the Russian Doll season 2. the show has a unique storyline and final the second season happening soon.

Release Date of Russian Doll Season 2

As you know, the second season of the Russian doll has already approved last year. The production was scheduled in March 2020, but it has been delayed due to the corona pandemic situation.

Cast Stars of Russian Doll Season 2

in the second season, we will see the lead character of Nadia, who is a protagonist. Natasha Lyonne is playing this role.

Besides, in other stars, Greta Lee, as Maxine, will appear, and she is the best friend of Nadia. Moreover, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlie Barnett, and Kate Jennings will appear on the screen.

What Will be The Story of Upcoming Show?

The first show introduces Nadia and Alan, who are dying and waking up to relieve. So the show ended with Nadia and Alan in parallel worlds. Well, fans want to know about the next installment.

In the upcoming show, we will see the fate of characters in the parallel world who can help each other. They will not relieve on the same day to protect from death if they don’t have much information regarding it. We will deliver the latest news as we receive from the official source.