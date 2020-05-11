Sex Education Season 3: Here’s Everything About the Upcoming Show

Sex Education is the teenage comedy-drama that is one of teh top Netflix series. The first two seasons are available at Netflix, and now everyone is waiting for the season 3. So let’s talk about all the possible details of the season 3. the production of the third season stopped due to pandemic. It is one of the incredible drama that focuses on their main characters.

The storyline of the Sex Education Season 3

Otis is a teenage kid, and his mother is a sex therapist. They help with sex-related problems. Maeve is his Otis’ girlfriend. There is a great sense of humor and brilliant acting. However, there will be more important issues of sex education as trust, openness, and mutual respect.

In the third show, Otis and Maeve will rejoin. Moreover, there could be some other huge issues, stay tuned to us, we’ll let you know about the latest details.

Who Will in it?

All the previous cast stars will return for the third season. In these leading characters Maeve, Otis, Eric, Dr.Jean, and Aimee are included.

Release date of Sex Education Season 3

Netflix has announced that the Sex Education season 3 will reach soon . the show renewed just 3-week s after the release of the second season. Now it is expecting that the show will arrive in January 2021. However, due to COVID-19, it could be delayed for one year.