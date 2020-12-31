Shailene Woodley Measurements, Early Life, Career, Net Worth

Shailene Woodley is a famous American actress and Activist, and her full name is Shailene Diann Woodley. She gained popularity due to her role in the ABC Family drama series the Secret life of American teenager where she performed the role of Amy Juergens. Woodley always worked so hard and made her name in the film industry.

Early Life and Schooling

Shailene Diann was born on 15th November 1991 in San Bernardino, California, USA. The mother of Shailene was a school counsellor, and father Lonnie is a school principal. She has a younger brother and grew up along with her in California. Woodley was only four years old when she started attending school and made part of commercials.

At the age of five, she started to learn acting from Anthony Meindl. First, she completed her elementary education and then joined Simi Valley High School. Woodley spent a difficult time at the school due to bad company. She was addicted to drink alcohol; however, she controlled it with the help of her parents.

When she reached to 15, Woodley has diagnosed Scoliosis that is a sideways curvature of the spine. Now she had to wear a plastic brace from chest to hip.

Shailene Woodley Measurements

The beautiful Shailene Woodley height is five feet and eight inches. She is super hot as her weight is only 54 kg and bra size is 34 A.

Professional Career

Shailene made her appearance in the tv show Replacing Dad at the age of eight. After that, she made an appearance in other shows such as District, A place called home, and Crossing Jordan. After performing in Kaitlin Cooper, she became more popular and accept the role in tv series Felicity: An American Girl Adventure. Furthermore, from 2004 to 2008, she appeared in many shows such as ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ ‘My Name is Earl,’ ‘CSI: N.Y.,’ and ‘Close to Home. In 2008, she signed a deal to play a part in Amy Juergens. All the series had a positive impact on Shailene’s career and the series she played in the pregnant teenager.

Well at that stage her career opened in a fantastic phase. She played the role of the spoiled daughter of Matt King. Shailene featured on the cover pages of many magazines like in People magazine her named appeared in the list of Most Beautiful at Every Age in 2012 and Nylon Magazine in the list of the Future of Hollywood. The most notable work of Shailene Woodley is that she performed in The Fault in Our Stars. The movie earned almost 307 million dollars at the box office. Her role in the type Divergent Series was also appreciated, and the series earned 179.2 million dollars worldwide.

Shailene Woodley started her work at a very young age, so she was nominated at the Young Artist Award for the best leading young actress. She won Sundance Film Festival under Special Jury award in 2013. The next year in 2014, she was nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards. Beside it, she also got the Breakout Performance Actress Award for the Fault in Our Stars at the Hollywood Film Awards. Shailene nominated at Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards for her role Big Little Lies.

The net worth of Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley takes $40,000 per episode so we can say that she is spending a good life. The net worth of Shailene Woodley is $12 million.

Personal Life

Shailene was in a relationship with Australian Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola. There were so many speculations about their relationship, but Woodley confirmed this in 2018. However, according to the latest report, now the couple has ended it all.