Succeeding in College or Graduate School

Are you headed to college or graduate school and want to up your probability for success? You probably already know what your first semester of courses will be and are ready to dig in and get studying. But there’s much more to it than that. You want to master the art of time management, figure out how to overcome financial challenges that may arise, get help from a knowledgeable source when needed, pick a major that matches your skills, study just the right amount, and stay in good health until graduation day. That’s a tall order, but it’s not nearly as daunting when you go in with a battle plan. Here are a few secrets that college and grad students use to make the most of their educational experiences.

Make Schedules and Follow Them

Degrees are about schedules, timing, study sessions, deadlines, and other clock-related concepts. If you don’t know how to create and adhere to daily, weekly, and monthly schedules, learn now. Fortunately, there are dozens of free online tutorials under the general scheduling and time management headings that you should have no trouble figuring out the fine points of the discipline. The learning curve is short, so expect to be ready to make your own schedule within a few hours. Then, the hardest part is actually following the time goals you set for yourself. That takes practice, but you’ll succeed if you persevere.

Settle the Money Question Early

If you have any doubt about covering all your school expenses, consider taking out a private student loan. Not only are borrowing limits high enough to cover tuition, room, board, books, and fees, but you’ll have access to market-competitive interest rates and no penalties for early payment. For today’s career-minded college pupils, there’s not a better way to deal with the money question than by taking out a private loan to cover your education expenses.

Learn to Study Efficiently

Take an online course on how to study. There are many very good ones, most of which emphasize how to take notes, review note and book material, and prep for tests. Setting times for daily study and review is the first step. Many successful grads say that regular review of text and lecture material, not cramming, is the secret to getting high grades.

Get a Mentor

Find someone on the faculty who can act as an informal mentor. If you don’t know whom to select, speak with the counseling office. They can connect you with teachers who volunteer to mentor students. Don’t neglect this resource. Mentors can give you key insights into all sorts of success methods. Plus, you’ll be making a great contact for future job recommendations.

Choose Your Major Carefully

You should use the counseling office to help you select a major if you aren’t dead-set on something when school begins. Don’t jump for the majors with the best job prospects. Take into account what you are good at and what you enjoy doing. This advice doesn’t apply to grad students as much as to undergrads, but aim for a major that interests you, allows for a good chance of academic success based on your skills, and has realistic career prospects.