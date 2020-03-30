The Gift: Will The Story Come on Streaming Giant for the Second Season?

The gift is a Turkish series produced by turkey’s OG Medya. It is a thriller series and gained much appreciation after released the first show on Netflix. It is a first Turkish series on the streaming giant Netflix, and definitely, it is a huge success.

Ozan Achiktan and Gonenc Uyanik are the directors of the show who made a story of a novel based named “The Awakening of the World.”

the series is best to watch for those who love horror series. Well, the fans are not demanding another season with a more thrilling story. Here are the details of the second show.

When Will The second Season Happen?

The first season of the gift was released on Netflix on 27th December 2019. it was contained a total of 8 episodes, and all aired on the same date. After that, no official news is made by the makers regarding the release date of the show.

Turkish tv shows are not known about the discontinuing just after one season. But the makers will definitely bring the second season very soon. It is expecting that the second season of the gift can come at the end of 2020.

Who Will Appear in The Gift Season 2?

in the first season, we saw Beren Saat, who played the role of a female named Atiye. The meaning of the name is “gift” in Turkish. She is a popular celebrity, and highest-paid female actresses in turkey and started her career from ‘Aşkımızda Ölüm Var’ in 2004.

Moreover, some other leading stars in the gift are Metin Akdulger, Basak Koklukaya, Melisa Senolsun, Mehmet Guntur, Civan Canova, and Tim Seyfi.

There is no trailer for the second season of the show. Stay with us; we’ll update you as we receive the latest updates.