‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals New Spinoff Series in Finale Post-Credits Scene!

It is not what everyone is used to, due to the new movies in the Star Wars Universe, mostly all out of the direction. And all over the place! Those movies were good and bad in their ways. Still, if one goes back to where it all started and began to watch the Original three Movies of Star Wars.

Leaving out all the new movies and then watches The Mandalorian. You will begin to see what makes The Mandalorian unequivocally Brilliant and original, just like those first three Star Wars movies in the franchise.

There is a lot of new ways for the franchise to move now with The Mandalorian. In a post-credits sequence, you see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) return to the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. And it increases the new inhabitants.

However, he sits on Jabba’s throne with fellow bounty hunter Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) by his side. And as a title comes up saying, “The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021.”

You read that right, fans! There’s getting to be yet one more spinoff series from “The Mandalorian” centered on the fan-favorite character. However, everyone thought he was dead recently. Moreover,

Whereas within the season 2 premiere, Boba was shown to be alive. And after this, he was last seen falling to his supposed death within the Sarlacc Pit in “Return of the Jedi.”

In later episodes, Boba regained his iconic green armor from the Mandalorian and helped him in his efforts to rescue Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon.

When Boba enters Jabba’s throne room within the credits sequence, he finds Bib Fortuna. And the latter’s former chief of staff, occupying the throne. But with Bib now out of the way. Perhaps this new series will see Boba still purge or maybe take over Jabba’s criminal empire?

Moreover, the series joins a few of the other previously announced “Mandalorian” spinoffs, including “Ahsoka.” However, it can see Rosario Dawson still play “Clone Wars” Jedi lead Ahsoka Tano, and “Rangers of the New Republic.”

Along with several other significant pieces of “Star Wars” news, those spinoffs were announced by Lucasfilm. He is a president Kathleen Kennedy during the Disney Investor Day conference last week. The Boba spinoff was a secret “Mandalorian” Showrunner Jon Favreau asked her to stay.