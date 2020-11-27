The Ultimate Guide To Sales Recruitment Process

The Australian recruitment industry is diverse and extensive. It consists of a mix of organizations delivering services within Australia and globally. It is estimated that the recruitment agencies fill 15 % of the job vacancies in Australia.

Finding a good job is a very tiring and tedious process. The candidates who placed through campus placements from universities and colleges are lucky. Some others find their job in first and second attempts, while most job seekers find it difficult to get placed in a company with a dream job, adequate salary, and good job profile. Luckily, some recruitment agencies are acting as a bridge between job seekers and employers. The agency that recruits a salesperson is called a sales recruitment agency.

A salesperson is not recruited like the other employees. This is because the sales environment is different from other departments. Another distinct variant is that the candidate should be a good salesperson by nature.

Elements of the sales environment

Competition

While your rep tries to persuade the clients to buy your products or services, they are also solicited by competing representatives. A salesperson needs to manage three types of competition.

Rejection

There are no sales without rejection. The salesperson is often confronted with it than they’ll admit and need to deal with it, especially during meetings with new prospects.

Hostility

The prospects might be in a hurry and don’t want to waste their time. They may seem cold, disinterested, irritated, or even hostile.

Lack of control

A salesperson doesn’t control the final decision of prospects to do business with them.

Resistance

If a salesperson uses objections or other tactics, the customers often resist spending money. Even those who have decided to buy already.

Time

The representative should be effective while asking questions to move forward sales opportunities quickly.

Sales recruitment process

Defining the role

Following a recruitment process will land you the right person for the job. The best option is to find someone that gives heart and soul to the company. For that, you need to define the job role and requirements. Use a template for the job description to clarify the task, purpose, and responsibilities of the job.

Ideal employee

The next step is to build an imaginary profile to fill the position. You can undertake an improvised and simplified selection with a person specification. This will help you choose a person who will be able to adapt to the company’s environment.

Attracting applicants

After figuring out what you are looking for, it’s time to begin your research. Let the candidates know about this job opportunity by advertising. Aim at the good quality of applicants and the best result at the lowest cost. It is also advisable to contact a sales recruitment agency where recruitment processes are handled by professionals.

Selecting the right candidate

It’s the most important step in the recruitment process. Make your selection criteria to judge the candidates or create a checklist for the candidates based on the desired skills and experience required.

Interview

After shortlisting the candidates, you have to invite them for the final round of the recruitment process. You can officially mail all the candidates regarding the venue and time of the interview. Make sure that the candidates get equal opportunities to present themselves in front of the panel in a free and friendly environment.