Top Ways To Prevent The Covid-19 Mental Health Epidemic

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, all kinds of media outlets are reporting about its effects from around the world. Up to this date, there isn’t any vaccine or cure for this disease, health officials have asked people to quarantine themselves to protect themselves. Many countries have gone through periods of lockdown. Some of them have tried a partial while others had followed a strict lockdown for a definite period. This deadly virus has affected around 213 countries, and health organizations have confirmed 7,597,304 cases of COVID-19 throughout the world.

With all these lockdowns and broad employee base jobless, the economic recession is about to commence globally. We all want to end this situation as soon as it can. But it is also clear that it might take some time to get everything back to normal. Amidst all this, an individual needs to take care of their mental health. Otherwise, it may cause the second silent epidemic, which would be equally devastating. So, it is crucial to have good mental health and wellbeing.

So what are the measures one could keep in mind for their mental wellbeing? We discuss some of them below:

It is self-evident how mental health has been affected during this current pandemic situation. No one knows for how long it will continue. While practicing social distancing is a safety measure, but it also causes an impact on the mental health of people. To deal with this, taking online therapy classes is one of the leading solutions. With lockdown restrictions, it gets difficult to consult a counselor in person. Hence we should consult with a professional who has a master’s degree in counseling online so they can understand all our concerns and recommend a treatment remotely without you ever leaving your house. It is necessary to choose a quiet and calm place for therapy sessions where no one can disturb. A person has the flexibility to schedule online meetings according to their convenience. To get the most out of their treatment, a person must let out their thoughts, feelings, and emotions freely in the same way as in-person visits so that the psychoanalyst can guide and recommend one accordingly.

Limit the Usage of Social Media

Excessive use of social media might cause distress to your mental health; therefore, it is crucial to restrict its usage in times like these. A person should follow only those accounts that give off positive vibes, so it leaves a good effect on one’s mental state, and a person feels motivated. Watching news is an essential part of the day, but reading news frequently can cause harm to your brain. Hence one should devote only 10-15 minutes of your day for this activity during this ongoing pandemic period. Unfollow accounts that repeatedly post disturbing content because it drains out positive energy and leave your mind to deal with negative thoughts.

Trust Information from Authentic Sources Only

Since many sources are spreading fake news about COVID-19 situations, which leaves your mind in a state of fear and panic, it is vital to keep yourself updated and get the facts straight. If a person wishes to know the statistics and updates regarding coronavirus, make sure to use and trust information from genuine websites only. Some of the sources that are providing practical knowledge are the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and many others. Also, it is highly suggested to view only those stories that are relevant to you and your surroundings to keep your mind in a neutral state.

Plan a Constructive Routine

Almost every one of us is facing lockdown limitations and practicing social distancing. While all of us are at home due to school closings or just working remotely, it is best to adopt a routine that makes you productive and creative. Being at home doesn’t mean you have to be lazy about things instead devise a plan to complete everyday tasks according to the schedule. Now is the best time to try something that you’re passionate about, enhance your skills, and be creative. That will greatly help your mind not to dwell much on the current outbreak.

Try Physical Activities

It is essential to try physical activities at home. You can also go for a walk or a run, keeping in mind to maintain social distance. Online exercises and workout tutorials are readily available. Eating a wholesome diet and keeping your body hydrated is also necessary to keep your mind fresh. Also, you can enroll in online yoga classes to help lessen anxiety and to feel relaxed.

Stay in Touch Through Social Media platforms

Another way to cope up with mental distress is to keep in touch with your friends, families, and relatives. Social media platforms can help you to maintain contact with your close relatives and loved ones, even if we can meet face to face. Numerous applications allow conference calls such as Face time, Skype, Messenger, and others. People can celebrate their quarantined birthdays or any other event through virtual meetings. In this self-isolation period, you can remain connected with everyone and can have peace of mind.

Manage Sleep Routine

A proper sleeping schedule is necessary to maintain your sanity and to fight incoherent thoughts. Avoid using cellphones before going to bed so that your mind remains at ease. Also, excessive use of caffeine can make you restless and sleepless all night.

Conclusion

COVID-19 may be hard for most people. They may face unfamiliar emotions or mental anxiety. These are unusual times, and every person is dealing with this situation differently. By following these suggestions, one can protect their mental health during this difficult time. Now is the time to follow best practices for maintaining physical as well as mental health. Being kind and helpful to each other in this situation can help build a stronger community.