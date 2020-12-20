Uk Rolls Out Pfizer Vaccine With 90 years old Woman Let’s See what FDA Approves!

The UK rolled out the Pfizer vaccine with the 90-year-old woman near London. Let’s see; really the Pfizer has been approved by the FDA.

Everyone is happy today because the vaccine has been ready for the pandemic Covid-19. According to the Food and Drug Administration,” Pfizer vaccine offers some protection after the first dose and full protection after the second dose.”

Now the FDA’s advisory committee will decide whether to advise the agency to grant emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the United States.

There is a detailed analysis in this document from both federal regulators and Pfizer on the latest data from the company’s phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine. All this will help the committee to decide this.

The executive director Dr. William Moss said, we can be confident in the finding of this trail. The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses, three weeks apart. The results show the two doses are 95 % effective to prevent symptomatic Covid-19.

The new researches also told us that the first dose is also effective, 50 % about a week late. Poland said the second is given to boost the immune response significantly. Moreover, he cleared that people would not think I am home free with a single dose. It would be the wrong message. Well, it seems that the vaccine will be effective overall for all age groups, racial, ethnic minorities, and people with some metabolic syndromes such as high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

On the other side, it is important to note that there could be some side effects such as fatigue, fever, headaches, muscle, and joint pain.

There is no evidence that vaccine causes the problem; however, experts say it would be good to study the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in children, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Many experts raised some unanswered questions. Can people who are vaccinated get the asymptomatic infection and transmit the virus. Moreover, there is also unclear how long protection lastest after the first and second doses of vaccine.

BioTtech experts said almost 50 million doses would be available this year and 1.3 billion in 2021.