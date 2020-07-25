Weight Loss Interventions: How Lifestyle and Other Interventions work

If you are curious about your weight and really want to shed your weight then you must choose some important interventions. Through these interventions, you can lose weight and it depends on individual needs. To reduce or manage weight, the only diet is not necessary, you need to improve the whole lifestyle. There are three weight interventions are given, so let’s talk about these interventions.

There are three important interventions

Lifestyle Changes

the first and foremost thing to reduce the weight is lifestyle changes. this intervention begins with yourself but that’s not any magic or quick way. According to Mascha Davis who is a registered dietitian for Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, “ it is temporary weight loss if shed so fast and it would get back in the quick way when you go to old habits. Therefore, to change the lifestyle you must work on three things; food, exercise, and sleep. It is also called the trifecta approach because these things are essential to keep weight-loss sustainable.

You must follow the diet category of fiber-rich vegetables and drink lots of water, get 8 hours of sleep every day and do physical activity if you have a desk job for hours. You can go to the gym but don’t expect it to make up for those morning doughnuts, it means don’t do too much exercise. Sleep impacts and satiety hormones have linked and got enough Zs and it is another lifestyle factor that can make or break the weight loss efforts.

The registered dietician said by following trifecta approach clients are doing great things, they have good eating habits and do the physical activity but are not getting enough sleep that wrecking their goals. Cutting with carbohydrates can be dangerous and people with chronic kidney disease may limit the amount of protein they eat. Behavior changes are important to achieve the goals like a 15-minute walk daily help to take weight loss and break it down into something much more achievable. Intuitive eating can be another important behavior change technique that figures out how to nourish yourself without feeling deprived.

There is a simple notion eating less and moving more that seem oversimplified and difficult. It is a physiological basis and losing a small amount of weight by cutting the calories. Our body fights against the original weight by decreasing metabolism and increasing appetite.

Medications

Well with lifestyle changes, you can reduce the weight but there are also other possible causes available. If lifestyle changes does not work then weight loss medication intervention is applied and it happens in some conditions like hypothyroidism and Cushing syndrome. Weight-loss medications are used when a person’s BMI is 30 or above with some health issues like blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. Some FDA approved medications are available that considers the best for weight management. In these approved drugs orlistat, lorcaserin and liragulate drugs are included.

This medicine works on the nerves in the brain which receive the hormonal signals from the stomach, intestine, and fat cells. However, there could be some consequences when you do not follow the instructions properly. Moreover in pregnancy, and breastfeeding these are not recommended.

Surgery

Weight loss surgeries are done in the United States such as gastric bypass, gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion. Bariatric surgery is done when the body mass index is 40 or higher and the patient is suffering from any disease. the surgeries work in two ways; it reduces the amount of food that we eat and cause changes in hormones in the intestine that reduce hunger and increase the fullness as well as regulate the blood sugar. Most bariatric surgeries are so effective and produce long term weight loss effects as well as have a strong effect on the physiological reaction of the body.

In another surgery, the upper part of the stomach produces ghrelin hormone that stimulates appetite. After fundus removal, the production of ghrelin is reduced. Similarly, there are so many other weight-loss surgeries that are done in which hormonal production is reduced by removing the part.

These are beneficial surgeries and patients are able to reduce the weight significantly. However, there could be some complications such as infection, bleeding, poor absorption of nutrients, dehydration, ulcers, and hernia.