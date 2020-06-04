What Are Nail Care Tips For Naturally Beautiful And Strong Nails?

Long and beautiful nails are the first choice of every girl. Nicely set and nail-polished nails are considered ideal for the beauty of hands. Also, nails are a sign of good health. But many of us girls have two or four problems due to the fact that the nails do not grow well.

Many times, while working in the kitchen or due to lack of food in the body, the nails are either weakened or broken or do not grow at all. In such a situation, we have to compromise with the beauty of hands. But now you do not need to make this compromise at all.

Because I am telling you here almost 10 remedies to take care of your nails, also, know how to take care of nails and some home remedies for cleaning dirty nails.

Nail care tips – Home Remedies to Grow Nails

Tip 1

Coconut oil is very beneficial not only for your skin and hair but also for nails. For this, mix the same amount of honey and 4 drops of rosemary oil in 1/4 cup coconut oil. Now heat the mixture a little bit. After this, soak the nails in it for 15 to 20 minutes. By doing this 2 times a week, the nails grow faster and become stronger.

Tip 2

Both milk and egg strengthen bones. It is beneficial to take it, along with it you can also use it to increase the strength of the nails on the upper side. For this, all you have to do is whisk in one egg white with milk and dip your nails for 5 minutes in it. Doing this 2-3 times a week will strengthen the nails and they will start growing rapidly.

Tip 3

Garlic can be used not only for food but also for the nutrition and growth of nails. Applying garlic paste on the nails twice a week provides adequate nutrition to the nails.

Tip 4

Vitamin C is also very beneficial for growing nails. Oranges contain adequate amounts of Vitamin C. For this, soak your nails in fresh orange juice for at least 10 minutes. After that wash the nail with lukewarm water and apply moisturizer on it.

Tip 5

Similarly, in a teaspoon of lemon juice mix 3 spoons of olive oil and heat it slightly. Now keep the nails immersed in it for 10 minutes. If you can’t apply this remedy every day, then rub a piece of lemon on the nails every day, even after that, the growth of the nails is fast.

Tip 6

Massage of mustard oil is also effective for better growth of nails. Massage your nails once a week for 15-20 minutes. On doing this, the growth of the nail occurs quickly.

Tip 7

Almond oil is also beneficial for the nails. Also, massaging the nails with almond oil also increases blood circulation, which leads to faster growth of nails. For this, massage the nails with almond oil daily at night.

Tip 8

Mix 2 teaspoons of olive oil in half a cup of tomato juice and soak your nails in it for 10 minutes. Do this twice a day.

Tip 9

Toothpaste can also be used for nail growth. All you have to do is apply toothpaste on the nail and rub it. Yellowing of your nails will also go away after rubbing toothpaste.

Tip 10

Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a teaspoon of ground garlic. Then you have to apply the mixture on your nails and leave it for 10 minutes. After this, wash hands with clean water.

