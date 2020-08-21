What Are Your Must-Have Plus Size Lingerie?

Why do women love wearing lingerie? Most people think that lingerie is used to attract men. But that is not true. Today’s women have more personal reasons for buying attractive lingerie.

For one, wearing lingerie makes a woman feel good. She tends to carry her body better, which improves posture. Lingerie also protects her skin from rough fabric. Plus, well-fitting lingerie enhances a woman’s body shape. Heavy women, in particular, love plus size lingerie for its slimming effect.

If you are a plus-sized woman, here are some styles that you should try out.

Brassiere

First on the list of plus size lingerie are bras.

What are its origins? The ancient Greeks started wearing a band of cloth that was tied at the back. Even then, women realised the need to cover and support their breasts.

If you are a plus-sized woman, your heavy breasts need good support. Aside from being more comfortable, you will avoid drooping breasts and back pain. Although bras are practical to have, there are stylish versions available. Here are some:

Balcony bras are a good choice for women with big cup sizes because their wide straps lift heavy breasts from the bottom. Ideal for low-cut tops, its natural lift enhances the shape of full breasts.

If your tops and dresses have deep necklines, you should buy plunge bras. They will enhance your cleavage.

Minimiser bras are appropriate for occasions when you want your breasts to look at least one cup smaller. These bras were designed to compress the breasts against the chest. They also move the breasts towards the armpit area to flatten the breasts further.

Underwear

Plus-sized women do not need to confine themselves to wearing granny panties to cover their waist as high as possible. Fortunately, there are better options available:

Thongs are must-have items if you are wearing yoga pants. Aside from hiding the visible panty line (VPL), wearing thongs enhances your bottom curves.

Briefs, however, provide better coverage than thongs. For plus-sized women who need to cover a bulging tummy, briefs are a good choice.

Short panties are ideal for women who prefer underwear that doesn’t ride up their derriere. A common problem with heavy women are panties that rub against the thighs and cause chafing . Short panties, although not as sexy as other styles, are very comfortable.

chafing Bikini panties are still one of the most popular styles. Between a thong and a brief, the bikini is a good choice for heavy women for its comfort and versatility. Although it causes a VPL, they do not chafe the skin during gym workouts.

Special Lingerie

Besides everyday bras and underwear, try buying lingerie for special occasions – reunions, wedding anniversaries, special dates.

Corsets are the obvious choice if you need to slim down immediately. A corset will hide your waist, support your back, and train you to walk around with better posture.

Bodysuits are another instant slimming secret of plus-sized women. They usually have built-in shapewear to achieve a sexy silhouette, no matter what your size.

Babydoll lingerie is a nightdress. For heavy women, the babydoll enhances the appearance of full breasts while covering the bottom with sheer fabric.

Loungewear can still be attractive with vest singlets and tank shirts.

Some of the most popular sleepwear among plus-sized women are the chemise, camisole, and comfortable night shorts. They come with adjustable straps to suit all sizes.

Out of the many styles of plus size lingerie, choose one as a special treat to yourself.