What Is Coronovirus: Some Ayurvedic Medicines To Treat The Coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a common virus that causes upper respiratory tract infections in your nose, sinuses, and throat. The type of Coronavirus that is spreading in China and some other parts of Asia is a group of Novel Corona Viruses.

Symptoms observed due to the Novel Corona Virus attack:

Stuffy nose Recurrent cough Recurrent fever Sneezing Headache Sore throat A general feeling of being unwell

All the above symptoms do not subside with antibiotics.

What You Need To Know First Is How To Prevention This Kind Of A Viral Attack

Since it is a highly contagious virus, there are some general measures to be taken by every individual.

Avoid using soaps, towels, and clothes used by any other person. Regularly, wash your hands with a sanitizer especially after traveling in public transport like trains, buses, the metro, etc. Keep yourself away from crowded areas. Always wearing a mask when you are going outside, especially use them for children. Drink only hot water Keep your home, kitchen, and bathroom dry. Viruses thrive in musty environments. Have only fresh, hot, home-cooked food.

Ayurvedic Tips To Prevent Viral Attacks

As people are rushing more to keep themselves protected and secured, Ayurveda has a perfect solution for those individuals. Ayurveda practitioners or Doctors have stressed that Ayurvedic herbs such as Giloy, Amla, neem are considered to be very useful in promoting the immune system and thus fights against this deadly virus.

An important point to Remember – Do not panic yourself. While this outburst is a serious public health issue but the majority of them infected with Coronavirus are not seriously ill, and only a very small percentage of the population requires intensive care.

Here are some of the tips for improving your immune system,

Chyawanprash

As we all know Immunity is important to fight against any infection or viral action. This deadly Coronavirus initially affects the respiratory canal and lungs. So eating 1 tablespoon of Chyawanprash on a daily basis improves immunity and prevents the spread of the virus.

Gargle With Warm or Saltwater

½ tsp of Himalayan or sea salt is added to 8 oz. of warm water. Gargling with salt water clears bacteria or germs present in your gut. You can use these saltwater rinses as a preventive measure.

Tulsi Tea

Tulsi is known as a stress, headache, and fever reliever. Drinking Tulsi tea on a regular basis clears the lungs due to its anti-tussive and expectorant properties. It helps to soothe and manages respiratory conditions. It also contains antioxidants that fight the damage caused by free radicals and prevents cell damage.

Add tulsi tea into the cup filled with water. And then dip it about for about 5 mins till a good fragrance is achieved.

Giloy Juice

Giloy is commonly known as Amrita which is known as an immunity booster due to its various medicinal and healing properties. First, Giloy is boiled in water and then tulsi, turmeric, and pepper are added to the boiled contents. This prepared Giloy juice is consumed regularly which helps enhance immunity.

Other Ayurvedic Supplements

If you found Tulsi tea is not your cup of tea, then you can go for Ashwagandha and Turmeric. Turmeric has healing and antimicrobial properties and Ashwagandha calms your nervous system that prevents the body from the attack of infections. It is also prescribed that 2-3 drops of sesame oil in nostrils will lubricate the throat and nasal passages, but also strengthens the inner mucus membranes.

Deep Breathe

The daily practice of Pranayama is used to clear out the blockages and toxins in the lungs. It helps to boost immunity and provides relief from stress.

Yoga and Meditation

Regular Yoga and meditation helps calm your mind and also act against several risk factors affecting the immune system. It reduces blood pressure, increases blood circulation, fights against oxidative stress and thus, improves the immune system.

Ayurvedic Massage Therapies

Daily self-massage by using the herbal medicated oils such as sesame, coconut, olive oils. Massaging the body with these oils helps nourish and hydrate skin. Nasya therapy is also used for the nose, throat, head, and sinuses can be using herbal medicated oils.

Warm Bath

It is prescribed by Ayurvedic doctors to take warm baths with Epsom salts in the evening using essential oils such as Ginger, eucalyptus rosemary.

What to Avoid

Avoid eating fried and heavy foods as they are difficult to digest.

Avoid eating or drinking cold food items as it might affect the digestive fire.

It is good to take soups and sweet vegetables.

Ayurveda is an amazing way to be safe from this deadly virus i.e., Coronavirus So, Be Safe from Coronavirus naturally.

Disclaimer

Consult our expert physician for a personal prescription and guidance based on your specific health needs for effective treatment. Moreover, Look at our online store for various easy-to-use, effective medications, and treatments for various ailments. And you should avoid going out without any solid reason.